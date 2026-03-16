3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success Starting On March 17, 2026

Starting on March 17, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. The Moon forms a conjunction with Mercury on Tuesday, and we recognize that we have not been foolish where money is concerned.

They say that money is the root of all evil, but they couldn't be more wrong. We like money. Money is good, especially in a world that demands we have it. It's OK to recognize the need for money, as long as we respect the process of making it. And these astrological signs feel good about prior investments that are taking shape as they attract financial success all day long.

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1. Taurus

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When it comes to money, not every move you make is approved of by others, Taurus. Yet, you have the confidence to know that somehow, some way, you are going to end up the winner.

During Moon conjunct Mercury on March 17, your confidence really works like a charm. You receive good news on Tuesday. Because this transit has you in the spotlight of financial good fortune, you reap the rewards.

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You respect money, Taurus, and you never think of it as your enemy. You have a healthy relationship with wealth, and that always seems to work out well, as it does for you on this very day. You are attracting financial success on Tuesday, and it has everything to do with your attitude.

2. Leo

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When the Moon forms a conjunction with Mercury on March 17, it's reward time for you, Leo. This reward isn't unjustified or coincidental. You worked for it. Being smart got you here. You listened and learned, and now, you're raking it in.

Financial success is just a part of the good fortune you are receiving during this transit. Yet, one thing is for sure. Your confidence is reaching new levels. You definitely trust your instincts now, Leo, as you should.

The next step has to do with how you deal with all the attention you are getting for your financial success. You obviously did something right, which may put you in a leadership position. On Tuesday, you have the opportunity to guide others, and the knowledge to do so well.

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3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

On March 17, you see a direct line between a good idea and how that good idea can make you some serious money. You took your time getting here, Aquarius, and now, it's obvious. It's time to cash in.

Financial success isn't just randomly coming your way. You drummed it up over the last few years, and now, it's snowballing, Aquarius. You put in the work and remained patient. Now, as the Moon forms a conjunction with Mercury on Tuesday, your time is here.

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Because you're so inventive and original, what you bring forth has lasting power. You're in the right place at the right time, and the money trail leads all the way to your door. Nice going! On Tuesday, you are attracting financial success, and you certainly deserve it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.