5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On February 13, 2026

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on February 13, 2026. Today, Neptune is conjunct the Vertex in Aries.

Neptune in Aries forces you to live out your dreams, and the Vertex brings luck so you can make that happen. Dreams are great to think about, but hard to pursue. They require sacrifice and foreplanning. You have to choose what to focus on and what to let go of.

The good news is that you can take the lead and try new things on Saturday without feeling judged or requiring permission. The Vertex reminds you how luck often favors the bold. There's a lot of boldness whenever a planet is in Aries. These five astrological signs find a way to make today's energy work.

1. Leo

Leo, you're having a very good horoscope on February 13, because an offer comes in for an adventure. You are ready for some travel, and it doesn't have to be an official trip out of town. A trip to the mall or a fun place is just fine.

What you're looking for is a break from life's monotony. You want to explore and let your spirit set free. There are so many things that require you to be serious all day: work, family, friends, and your partner or romantic pursuits. For a moment, it would be helpful to let your hair down and relax. Today you get to do exactly that!

2. Virgo

On February 13, something good happens in your career that makes all the hard work, effort and sacrifice you've made worthwhile. You can work for a very long time and see nothing manifest into an actual result. Virgo, you love a job well done, but it's even better when it's you who gets the credit.

So even the tiniest indication that your efforts are not in vain fills your heart with gladness. You receive positive feedback from a coworker or a sense of personal fulfillment after submitting a project. Things feel good when they are all aligned and doing well.

3. Libra

Libra, February 13 looks promising because your partnerships are flowing smoothly. Neptune with the Vertex can signify a fated event in your romantic sector. You could be told I love you for the first time or meet someone special. If you're in a committed relationship, your bond strengthens, and you feel closer than ever.

This energy is almost like a Venus return! The only thing is that you get to decide the dream that comes true for love. You need to take the first step to get things moving. The energy is supportive, and that's a perfect start to the day.

4. Scorpio

On February 13, your overall sense of well-being feels stronger than ever, Scorpio. When Neptune is in Aries and it connects with the vertex, you want to be proactive about your health. It's one thing to mentally know you need to work out. It's one thing to have the motivation to do it. It's another to actually do it.

Your follow-through is excellent today because your energy is up. Aries rules movement, and it encourages you to push hard for your dreams. You don't feel like sleeping in or putting things off for tomorrow. You want to do what needs to be done today. You know that the moment to take action is now.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, on February 13, you get a head start in your day because your passion comes alive. Neptune in Aries has you dreaming about a new project. A hobby that makes you happy captures your attention and helps you look forward to something. All day, when or if something throws off your sense of optimism, your mind shifts in a positive direction.

With Neptune conjunct the Vertex, encouraging play, the future is bright. You don't have to wait days, weeks or years to enjoy it. You have a game plan for what to do later on. You know how it's going to make you feel, and this notion changes everything.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.