6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Prosperity On February 7, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting some major luck and prosperity on February 7, 2026. Saturday’s Water Rat Open Day brings a very specific kind of abundance.

Open Days widen access. They let things move that were previously stalled. Combined with a sharp Metal Tiger month and the long-range strategy of a Wood Snake year, February 7 feels like momentum returning to places that had gone quiet.

For these animal signs, prosperity shows up in ways that feel relieving and even a little bit uncanny, like the timing finally working in your favor in a way you hadn’t even asked for out loud.

1. Rat

Your animal sign is in your element on this Open Day, and it shows in how smoothly everything seems to respond to you. Money luck on Saturday is tied to initiative. You notice that when you reach out to someone, the response is immediate. A delay clears. A conversation turns productive. Something you thought would take weeks suddenly moves in a single day. What makes this powerful is how natural it feels.

Later in the day on February 7, you may realize you’re feeling more confident about a financial or personal decision you’ve been worried about. That confidence isn’t random. Your intuition is syncing up with divine timing again. Quite powerful, Rat.

2. Snake

This Saturday rewards patience you didn’t even realize you were practicing. You may receive confirmation that a slower path was the right one. Someone shows respect for your boundaries. A situation resolves without you needing to step in.

Prosperity shows up as leverage. You have more influence than you think right now, and you don’t need to announce it for others to feel it. There’s also a sense of control returning around money or long-term plans. Finally!

3. Dragon

On February 7 something that’s been weighing on you eases, either through good news or through a realization that you don’t need to worry about it anymore. This creates immediate space for luck to move. You may notice opportunities becoming visible again once that weight lifts.

Prosperity on Saturday for you looks like renewed momentum rather than a sudden win. What’s important is how grounded this feels. You’re finally building something steady that actually lasts. A happy day is in store for you, Dragon.

4. Monkey

You’re way more mentally sharp than usual on Saturday and the right people notice. An idea or decision you make lands well and opens a door. It might be an invitation or simply being taken more seriously than before. Prosperity flows through recognition. You’re being seen for your adaptability and intelligence in a way that benefits you directly.

By the end of the day on February 7, you may realize that your options are broader than you assumed. That realization alone changes how you approach money going forward. Your abundance era has arrived!

5. Ox

This February 7 Open Day brings relief to you in a very tangible way. Something that’s been slow finally moves. The abundance here is big enough to actually be stabilizing. You feel more secure than you did earlier in the week, and that security changes your mood immediately.

What makes Saturday even more meaningful is how dependable it feels. You’re reminded that consistency does pay off, even if the reward has taken a long time to get here.

6. Pig

Luck comes directly to you on Saturday, dear Pig. You don’t need to overthink or overanalyze today. When something feels good, it actually is. An offer or small indulgence brings more benefit than expected. Prosperity shows up as enjoyment that doesn’t come with guilt or any negative consequence.

February 7 is also a day where generosity flows toward you naturally. Someone wants to help. Someone follows through. You’re reminded that receiving doesn’t always require justification.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.