Hard Times Finally Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Monday, March 9

Hard times finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs on March 9, 2026. The relief is palpable on Monday.

On March 9, these astrological signs start to see that their resilience has paid off. We stayed with the power, and now that we've faced our demons for the sole purpose of getting rid of them, the most challenging experiences are behind us.

We've gained insight and we now know what to do with it. And on Monday, we feel healed. The next step is the renewal, and we are enthusiastic about it.

1. Capricorn

The burden is finally lifted on Monday, Capricorn, and as soon as you feel it, you'll know that something in the universe has shifted positively for you. The pain of a situation is gone, but what you hadn't expected was that once that pain was behind you, you'd regain yourself.

You can now trust your own judgment again, and that feels like a blessing in itself. Hard times have taken their toll, but they have not done irrevocable damage. You are resilient and powerful, and come to think of it, you like it that way.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

It's time to rewrite those ancient narratives, Gemini, as you, yourself, have become quite brought down by them. You've been accepting a life that is less than what you deserve, but on March 9, all that changes.

On Monday, you're looking deeply into the mirror of your soul, where you discover your inner child waiting to be noticed. This sounds heavy, but it results in something beautiful, Gemini.

You're now able to walk away, in peace and in self-love. The past is filled with mistakes that you have moved on from, and there's no need to return. Freedom waits for you, Gemini. It's your turn to open that door.

3. Scorpio

On March 9, you'll see deep healing being activated as if a miracle is taking place, Scorpio. This is a day of big ideas, and you feel like you finally have the motivation to see them through.

Hard times are now a thing of the past, but Scorpio, it's up to you to insist they stay that way. This is a work in progress, and it's up to you to catch that vibe that leads you out of the darkness and into the light.

You're no longer in survival mode. In fact, if you so choose, you can make freedom and ease your new lifestyle choice. While it is up to you, the way things are going on Monday, there's an insanely good chance you'll opt in for the most positive path.

