3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After March 8, 2026

After March 8, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. Mercury retrograde is helping us shake off all that disturbs us, so we can rest easy and move on.

What a relief! We find closure and satisfaction on Sunday, and that miracle couldn't have come soon enough for these astrological signs. We can finally look at everything that got us here and realize that it all had a purpose. The book is now closed, and it's time to start something fresh. We have so much to look forward to.

1. Aries

It's time for you to let go of those old grievances and start thinking about the future, Aries. How much time do you really want to waste? If the answer is none, then know this one's on you. You can control this. It's time to move on.

This is where things start making sense to you. You already know that you're way too attached to old issues and problems that never really resolve. So, resolve them, Aries, once and for all.

Mercury retrograde helps you look within and make sense of what you see on Sunday. It may take patience, but closure is right around the corner, and with it comes satisfaction. You have so much to look forward to, Aries, as long as you let go of the past.

2. Gemini

You are going over a few of your old feuds on March 8 and wondering why-oh-why you are still keeping that flame going. You really aren't all that attached to the drama that goes with them anyway.

This is when you accidentally free yourself up, Gemini. On Sunday, it hits you hard that you are spending more time than due on a topic that has long passed you by. So, why bother dwelling on the past?

Mercury retrograde is exactly what you need to close that gate and disallow the redundancy of the past to take over. You're free, and it feels good, Gemini. You have a lot to look forward to in the days ahead.

3. Pisces

On some deep level, you get it. You finally get it, Pisces. You now understand that sitting around, moaning over some past situation, is only wasting your precious time here on Earth.

What once confused you now shows up as the road to closure. Once you realize that you want to shut this down permanently, you go ahead and do just that. During Mercury retrograde on Sunday, you are making moves to leave the past where it belongs: in the past.

Now, it's you who rules your mind, Pisces. You're done thinking about old drama that is entirely irrelevant in the present. It's good to get your mind back, isn't it? You see tensions dissolve during this retrograde, and you love the results. It's still your season, and you have a lot to look forward to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.