4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On March 7, 2026

On March 7, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe. The timing couldn't be better during the magical energy of Venus conjunct Neptune.

We're looking at kindness and communication on Saturday, not to mention a blending of sensitivity and vision. This is a day of reunions and re-connections. If there's an overarching message to be gleaned, it's that we always have a second chance.

1. Leo

What you do on Saturday comes straight from the heart, Leo. You are entirely sincere about your intentions on March 7, and this can only end joyfully. You may think of yourself as a hopeless romantic, but hopelessness is far from your menu, Leo.

During Venus conjunct Neptune, you're able to transform hopelessness into something real and true. This is the day you show yourself who you are and what you're made of. You receive a message from the universe that lets you see that you are goodness personified. You get the gold on Saturday, Leo, no matter what that gold really is.

2. Virgo

This is the day you surrender yourself to the past, knowing that the only important thing is rebuilding your life in the present. You've spent a zillion years going over how everybody did you wrong, Virgo. At this point, it's dull, and even you can admit that. So, it's time to let go of the past and move on.

When Venus conjuncts Neptune on March 7, you receive a message from the universe that gets you back in touch with who you really are. You're done thinking about everybody else. They have drained you dry, and now it's time to replenish with self-love. Believe in yourself and know that the future is up to you.

3. Scorpio

You are picking up on psychic hints on Saturday, Scorpio, as Venus conjunct Neptune has you feel super sensitive and aware. The universe's message has you trusting your gut and making the right moves accordingly.

You understand now that it's up to you to dislodge yourself from the past. You have a serious power struggle going on with someone in your life who basically doesn't exist anymore. Thankfully, this is a generous and friendly energy that helps you remove yourself from old, tired ways of thinking. You grow on March 7, Scorpio, and it frees you.

4. Aquarius

Big ideas come to you on March 7, Aquarius, and so much of this is possible because you are re-inspired by Venus conjunct Neptune. Your message from the universe is clear on Saturday: think outside the box. That's right in your wheelhouse, Aquarius. Go for your dreams, no matter what.

That sounds like the perfect Aquarius day, doesn't it? You retain your sense of logic and reality, but you still get to dream big, regardless of what anyone else thinks. Being an original thinker has always been your thing, Aquarius. If there's an important message to take home at this time, it's to stick with what you feel is yours, unique and perfectly suited for your life. Don't give in. Stay true to yourself.

