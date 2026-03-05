Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After March 6, 2026

After March 6, 2026, loneliness comes to an end for three zodiac signs. You can’t go wrong with Venus in Aries, especially if the goal is to reunite with people and get back some of those happy feelings.

Three zodiac signs recognize that on this day, the gates really aren’t closed. We aren’t shut out of anything after all. We are ready to pick ourselves up again and get back into the race.

The beauty of Aries energy, especially when Venus is in Aries, is that it helps us initiate the first move. We aren’t waiting around for someone else to come knocking. That doesn’t work. Instead, we get out there and start doing it ourselves. Loneliness, be gone.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

There's no need to be shy or back down during Venus in Aries. The truth is that you're a wanted person, Gemini, and the people in your life want you to come out of your shell.

You believe you're a lonely person, but you have some control over that. On this day, March 6, you have the nerve to get your old self back again. That social butterfly is still within you, waiting to see the light of day.

You find that as soon as you make the first move, whether it's calling up an old friend or simply attending a gathering, the world reopens to you. This day successfully ends your loneliness, and you're not looking back.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

If ever there were a day to talk things out with the person you are with, it's this one, Libra. There's no worse feeling than being in a relationship and feeling lonely. This is all about to change.

During this day's transit, Venus in Mars, you find that you can't wait around for a miracle. You know that change only happens when you get on top of it and make it so. March 6 provides you with the nerve and the clarity to do just that.

After expressing your feelings, you feel seen again, Libra. You didn't disappear, nor did you go unloved. All the feelings are still there, and there's no need to stay lonely anymore. You are loved. It's all OK.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

What gets you out of your shell on this day, Pisces, is the fact that you can't shake the feeling of wanting to be social. Yes, that's right. You may have wanted nothing to do with people just yesterday, but all that's about to change.

You know that it has something to do with vulnerability and that you don't want to be vulnerable. Yet, you also know that if you don't at least try to put yourself out there, you experience nothing but loneliness. And you are so over feeling lonely.

So, this is your big day to get out there, Pisces. The interesting thing is that this Venus transit really supports your desire to change. You feel loved and accepted once again. No worries!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.