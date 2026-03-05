4 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed By The Universe On March 6, 2026

On March 6, 2026, four zodiac signs are blessed by the universe. When Venus enters Aries on Friday, these signs feel a sudden rush of bravery.

It's time to be honest with ourselves. These astrological signs are sticking with what they believe in and standing up for it, no matter what.

On Friday, we are filled with self-esteem and self-love. We know what it's like to take initiative and express ourselves. We're going with what feels right. With love in our hearts, we are leading the way.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You experience a rush of strength on March 6, Taurus, and it has you finally knowing what you want and going after it. You feel good about your choices, and you love the idea that you can choose.

Your comfort zone is always there for you, but by staying in it, you don't get to experience so much of what you really want out of life. So, during Venus in Aries, you voyage out into the world.

Friday's energy has you reevaluating what is most important to you, and this feels like a blessing from the universe. You know now that life is short, so you might as well get out there and live the dream.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

On March 6, you are drumming up the courage to make the right moves when it comes to romance and love. The timing just feels right, Leo, so if you want to tell your loved one something important, then just go for it.

Whatever efforts you put in are instantly rewarded as the universe has your back during this transit. When Venus enters Aries on Friday, joy is inevitable. You also see that your show of affection is both met and admired. This is because you are sincere and driven. This day proves to be a beautiful and blessed one, Leo.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Honesty comes second nature to you, Scorpio. When Venus enters Aries on March 6, you find that your truth leads you towards great luck. You feel brave and valorous. You have the nerve to express yourself, and you do.

If there's something in your life that needs addressing, then this is the day to do so. The universe is on your side, and it's egging you on with courage and intensity. What you can accomplish on Friday is nothing short of amazing. So, get yourself out there in people's faces and let them know what you plan on doing. You are supported.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Something interesting takes place on March 6 in terms of love and infatuation, Aquarius. Whatever occurs during the first day of Venus in Aries has you feeling joyous and inspired.

There definitely is something romantic going on, and the fun part is that whatever happens comes as a total surprise. Don't worry, though. It's all good. In fact, it's ecstatic.

You are breaking free from old patterns, Aquarius. Even though you like those old ways, you know that you need newness. Prepare to be thrilled, as so much goodness is heading your way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.