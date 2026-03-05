3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On March 6, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era starting on March 6, 2026. We experience irreversible change on Friday, and that's a good thing.

Pluto governs transformation and truth. With this planet currently in Aquarius, we are doing the inner work. Through this personal deep dive, we discover much about ourselves that leads to growth and positive change.

On Friday, these astrological signs come to see that the energy we're dealing with is not gentle. It's strong, and it's meant to be. We're not backing down out of fear, at least, not any longer. The result is clarity and peace of mind. Welcome to your powerful new era!

1. Cancer

March 6 brings you a true sense of sovereignty, Cancer. In other words, you show your power by setting and upholding your boundaries. You are open and friendly to all, until the moment they show you that you need to shut them down. It's all good, Cancer. This isn't you being mean or unfeeling. This is you being protective of yourself.

On Friday, you are feeling strong and self-protective. You're nobody's doormat, Cancer, and this day gives you the power to show this to others. They know who they're dealing with from this moment on. You are entering a powerful new era, and you couldn't be happier.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

On March 6, you feel a need to change something within yourself, Virgo. You know that if you do the inner work now, you will soon see big changes outside of yourself, too. This is an important day for you, Virgo, as this Pluto transit helps you to reset who you are in the minds of others.

Perhaps you've started to come across as someone less than you really are. You mean to change that thinking, pronto. You want to be seen as your truest self. You are entering a powerful new era in which what you say goes. Now, it's up to you to live up to your own vision of yourself. Your identity is going in for an overhaul, and what comes out is brilliant.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

As it goes with you, Capricorn, every now and then, you get in the mood to reinvent yourself. This new era of power and joy is no different. You are happy to work with Pluto's inspiring energy on March 6. It suits you and has you feeling incredibly optimistic.

On Friday, you're looking back at some of the things you once wanted to do, so that you can actually do them now. You've always had the greatest ideas, but you don't always follow through. Perhaps you've left so many behind because there were simply too many of them.

Now is your chance to step forward into a new and exciting fate. The powerful new era you are entering is directed by you. On Friday, you feel enthusiastic and proud to be yourself. That's really all that matters in the long run, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.