3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune From February 9 - 15, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs will attract abundance and luck from February 9 - 15, 2026. A very fortunate time is unfolding, and this is the time to plan for the future.

The Lunar New Year is next week. We begin with Venus, the planet that rules money, in mutual reception with Uranus in Taurus, the sign ruled by Venus. The month's energy has shifted from Pig, who is kind and gentle, to Ox, who is focused on growth and hard work. With the Quarter Moon in Scorpio, a money sign, all the stars and signs point to one direction: an opportunity to create a life you want, especially if you're one of these three animal signs.

1. Pig

Your good fortune comes through friendships. You're motivated and driven, and that energy is contagious. You have a lot going for you, and others will take notice. On February 11, your action-oriented mindset is at its peak. This is the day to aim for a goal that you think is out of reach.

If there's a job you want, submit the application. If you know someone in that company, ask for a recommendation, since doors open for you through others. You don't want to keep things to yourself. Be open and honest about your needs. Doing so helps you stay top of mind.

One action you can take this week to invite new energy is to discard 9 expired items from your pantry. Then, purchase new ones to replace them.

2. Snake

The year has been good to you, Snake, and this is the last full week of year-long energy in your animal sign. Your good fortune arrives through the conservation of emotional energy. The luck and good fortune you attract involve the disclosure of a secret. This is the top information you need to finalize anything you have in process, so you can swoop into the Lunar New Year ready to build bigger and better systems that have improved your life since mid-2025.

Mark your calendar for February 12, because this is a win-or-break day for you. The one thing you can do this week that increases your odds of attracting luck is to avoid doing things that detract it. Don't gossip about others. Avoid oversharing future plans until they are in motion.

One thing you can do to enhance your luck this week is put a bay leaf in a jar by your bed. You especially want to boost your confidence and focus on the things you can do to improve. Work hard, and things work out.

3. Ox

You are the star of the show all week! This is the first full week of Ox energy, which means you are visible to others. You receive good fortune through a recommendation. People think of you first when an opportunity comes up. You'll receive offers of help and new chances to make money or accelerate the ones you already have in progress.

You attract luck and good fortune by positioning yourself as an expert in an area you do really well. What you start on February 13 brings you luck. You specifically want to create a structure that supports lucky thinking. Set a new habit or automate a routine.

In Feng Shui, paying off one debt and tossing out old receipts and papers. You want to communicate that you're waiting and ready to receive!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.