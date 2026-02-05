Life Gets Easier For 5 Zodiac Signs Once Mercury Enters Pisces On February 6, 2026

Once Mercury enters Pisces on February 6, 2026, life gets a lot easier for five zodiac signs. Mercury in Pisces makes us much more imaginative than usual.

Mercury is the planet of communication. It rules our thinking and the way we communicate with others. Mercury also rules commerce, young people, and travel, but most often it’s associated with the way we think, learn, and speak.

Mercury through each sign is never "bad," but dreamy Pisces energy can be more difficult for some signs than others. Luckily, these astrological signs do well once Mercury is in Pisces starting on February 6.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: Your Tango

Pisces, when Mercury leaves Aquarius, it is leaving your 12th house, sometimes called the house of troubles by astrologers. When Mercury transits our 12th house, it can cause us to overthink, or it can stir up past emotional dramas we would do best to let go of. With Mercury transiting your 12th house, it is time to clear the cobwebs and focus on now.

Advertisement

This is exactly what Mercury will do when it leaves your 12th house, Pisces, and the focus is on increased curiosity and higher and more direct mental energy. Life gets easier once the planet of communication is in your first house, which brings a more intuitive approach to your thinking and communications. You may relate better to others. This is also good for meetings and direct business communication if your job calls for it.

2. Taurus

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Mercury in Aquarius is not especially compatible with you, Taurus, and creates a square, which has conflicting energy. While Mercury has transited your 10th house, it may have contributed to some rigid thinking and communication breakdowns, especially with those at work.

When Mercury moves into Pisces, or your 11th house, on February 6, life gets easier as your focus turns toward more social and/or business networking, intellectual exchanges, and communication with others, as well as thinking regarding long-term group or humanitarian goals. Not to mention Pisces is a very compatible sign with Taurus.

3. Cancer

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Mercury in Aquarius has been transiting your eighth house, Cancer, and you have probably been dealing with bills, debt, and more intense communication driven by emotion rather than well-thought-out ideas. Aquarius is not a compatible sign for you, and creates a quincunx, which means the two signs have no compatibility, creating a basic mismatch.

Life gets easier once Mercury enters Pisces, your ninth house. Your thinking becomes calmer and easier. The ninth house rules travel, education, and careers like publishing and broadcasting. Mercury in this sign brings a dreamy and intuitive style of communication. You could plan a trip or engage in some type of education. This does not have to be formal education, but it can increase your intellectual curiosity, and you could take a seminar, class, read a book, or it could be something as simple as being engrossed in a documentary.

4. Scorpio

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Mercury in Aquarius has been transiting your fourth house, Scorpio, and Aquarius is not a sign that is compatible with you. With Mercury here, you experience frustration due to the Aquarius intellectual detachment versus your own emotional depth.

Life gets easier when Mercury enters Pisces, your fifth house, because it is transiting through a compatible water sign you resonate with. As Mercury transits your fifth house, you become more interested in socializing, romance, and self-expression.

This house is also connected with children and creativity. If you have or are around children, this period will be more enjoyable, or you may get along better with your children and friends. If you are creative, Mercury in Pisces indicates a surge of creativity and artistic expression, along with deeper and more intuitive insights.

Advertisement

5. Capricorn

Design: Your Tango

Aquarius is not a compatible sign for you, Capricorn. You are a warm earth sign, and Aquarius is a detached Air sign that has been transiting your second house of money. But life gets easier when Mercury moves into Pisces, your third house, which rules communication, your immediate family, and neighbors. Since the third house rules short trips, you may find yourself going many places, especially for business. You may also explore your own backyard a little more.

Your thinking shifts to these matters starting on February 6. Communication becomes more intuitive, and you may find yourself relying more on gut feelings, which are often correct. Pisces makes a positive and easier aspect to your sign that is typically associated with communication. You may find yourself feeling more empathy for others, which is reflected in your communication with others.

Advertisement

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.