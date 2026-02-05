4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On February 6, 2026

On February 6, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. It's time to ask questions and question authority.

Pay attention to your dreams on Friday, because when Mercury is in Pisces, we're looking at how the universe communicates in signs and symbols. Pay close attention to what goes on in your mind and how you interpret the world around you during this transit.

The universe is letting us all know that we don't need to believe everything we're told. On February 6, these astrological signs can and should trust their gut feelings.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

While you enjoy kicking back and doing nothing (who doesn't?), you may find yourself inspired to do a little more than that during Mercury in Pisces. You may even want to stand up and express yourself in a big way.

Advertisement

Your dreams have been intense, but they also seem to come with messages you'd like to figure out. Something inside you is bothering you, and now it's starting to play out on the dream stage. And you're paying attention.

It's time to trust those feelings, Cancer. It's also time for you to understand that you're not alone in those feelings. If taking a chance to say what's on your mind is what your heart tells you to do, then why not give it a whirl?

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mercury in Pisces enables you to become the strong-minded person you know you are, Virgo. Pisces energy is all around you right now, and with that mind of yours, who knows what can happen?

The signs you are receiving on this day are here for good, Virgo. The universe is prompting you to get out there and make something great happen for yourself and for those around you.

You don't always think of yourself as a spokesperson. Yet, that Mercury energy has you wanting to communicate something important that you feel must be said. So, go on and get to it! We are waiting on your word, Virgo!

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Mercury in Pisces has you feeling all fired up, Sagittarius. When you get that way, you know exactly where to direct all of that intensely positive energy. Your dreams have been revealing. You're starting to make sense of what's going on in your life.

February 6 has you feeling as if there's a place you need to be, and it's easy enough for you to figure out where that place is. All you know is that you feel refreshed and ready for anything.

Advertisement

That warrior spirit of yours has you feeling strong and filled with self-respect. You're not backing down anymore. The power is within you, and you're absolutely going to make the best of it. Let it shine!

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mercury in your sign means that your dreams are going to be very telling, Pisces. In fact, they're going to lead you towards greatness. Whether these dreams are nocturnal or simply very cool daydreams, you're about to see major positive change in your life.

This is when you start to trust your inner voice and just go with it. You are no longer here to take orders from others who haven't the slightest clue who you are. Stop trying to please others. It's time to focus on yourself, Pisces.

That doesn't negate the feeling others, but it does show you that everything has its own place. With Mercury in Pisces, you're able to see that you deserve your own space, your own voice, and your own opinion. Stay strong!

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.