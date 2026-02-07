5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Sunday, February 8

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on February 8, 2026. A little bit of tension can go a long way, and that's what happens when Venus squares Uranus in Taurus.

These two planets want the same thing: happiness, love, money, and security. But the problem is that they don't necessarily approach it the same way. Venus is currently in pursuit of freedom, and Uranus is asking who will pay for it! Through their struggle, they learn to find a suitable compromise.

This is when invention produces positive solutions and innovation. On Sunday, these astrological signs learn to name what they want, put a label on it and claim it. That's what brings positive changes and great horoscopes.

1. Aquarius

On February 8, you experience a boost of self-confidence mixed with inner security. The square between Venus and Uranus manifests problems involving your home life. But the good news is that whatever comes your way, you feel like you can handle it. A disruption leads you to put yourself first.

You realize that self-love is the first step toward healing others. As an Aquarius, this concept is foreign to you. By design, your sign is always focused on society and what people need. Doing the opposite feels awkward, but it's freeing and makes you feel great.

2. Pisces

Something in your life comes to a sweet end on February 8, and you are ready for it. Pisces, with Venus in Aquarius, you're in a powerful position because it's the house that you rule. You learn to close a door and seal it shut, emotionally, mentally, and physically. A sudden conversation creates tension in your heart, where you realize you have to let go.

Closure is a good thing. You have always known that the moment to say goodbye would come, and you didn't want to be the one to initiate it. However, the universe arises from tension and naturally unfolds on its own.

3. Taurus

A realization occurs on Sunday, Taurus, prompting you to look at your life and how you're living it. On February 8, Venus square Uranus pushes you to assess your values. Today, your major values are focused on career, and being so one-sided means that your personal life looks great externally but feels imbalanced internally.

You decide to make a few essential life changes, like time for exercise, sleep and fun. You put a few of your personal priorities at the top of your things-to-do list. You say no to projects that come with accolades but don't really add authentic value.

4. Gemini

Gemini, you love a good adventure, and the winds of change call your name on February 8. Uranus and Venus push you to make a decision to schedule a trip, even if it doesn't make sense to you right now. You realize that there is never a better time. If it's worth doing, it may be tough to plan at first, but it works out in the end.

Asking for time off from work can be stressful, and getting your finances in order so you can enjoy yourself while you're away requires creative thinking. However, today you take a leap of faith and set things in motion, ending your day on a high note.

5. Virgo

On February 8, you get a tip from someone about resources that help you in a positive way. It's wonderful when people are generous and kind. For a moment, you started to think that maybe the world had lost its soul. Yet today that idea is gone, replaced by hope. The action of one person changes how you view all of humanity.

You think about all the ways you can be the next one to pay it forward. The idea of helping a person in the future who is going through a tough time inspires you to work hard to make your life better.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.