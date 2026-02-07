3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After February 8, 2026

Three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to after February 8, 2026. But first, the Waning Gibbous Moon in Scorpio is here to test us.

What happens on Sunday may get on our nerves, but we walk away feeling relieved. There's a method to the madness, as they say. For these particular astrological signs, that madness is leading to clarity and revelation. What feels harsh right now is actually what allows us create a new way of living.

These signs are showing us the way, and we are happy to see how strong and willful these folks can be. We needed someone with nerve, and those born under these sun signs are ready to step up and show us how it's done.

1. Gemini

If there's one thing you are, it's consistent. Now, that consistency isn't always well directed, Gemini, but at least you know you've got the power to stick with something until the very end.

During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Scorpio on February 8, you harness that power to get through the tests and frustrations that are taking place right now. It may not be easy, but you make it through and have a lot to look forward to afterward.

Because you can stick with something, you can also lead. You may end up being the right person to help a whole bunch of us out of a situation that needs fixing. You're a fixer. That's a Gemini trait all the way.

2. Leo

On February 8, a friend says something to you that touches a sensitive side and makes you feel a little confronted. You are seen, but not in the way you wanted to be. This has you feeling irritable, Leo.

The beauty of this moment comes when you realize that they are actually right. If you fight it, you end up feeling cruddy. But if you allow their words to penetrate, you realize that you can change and become better.

Pushing that hefty ego aside really does a world of good. While you didn't think you could actually lift that boulder, the Scorpio Moon shows you that anything is possible. You're on your way now, Leo. You have so much to look forward to.

3. Pisces

This day is going to put you to the test, Pisces, and the first stop is your boundaries. There's someone in your life who wants in, and they really don't care what you've told them about what you don't want in your life.

They believe you need them and their opinion because they think that they are right and you are wrong. The test here is whether or not you can deal with this.

Scorpio energy is not exactly gentle, but maybe not being gentle is exactly what you need right now. It's time to get those boundaries back up and sturdy as ever. Sometimes it just takes nerve. Stand up for yourself, Pisces. You have a lot to look forward to, so refuse to back down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.