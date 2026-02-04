5 Zodiac Signs Experience Very Good Horoscopes On Thursday, February 5

Four zodiac signs are experiencing very good horoscopes on February 5, 2026, when Mercury is at the last degree of Aquarius.

When the communication planet is at the last degree of a fixed air sign, your intellectual capacity lasers in on a very specific idea. This idea can be surprising and sudden. Aquarius rules innovation, so Thursday brings a glimpse of things to come (especially when Pluto is at this degree in the very distant future).

Today, Mercury's anaretic degree of fate is in effect. It's a good day, a day for insight and clarity with a touch of futuristic prophetic insight. You can see into your future and spot the areas of your life that are ready to change.

Mercury is so close to the Sun that its energy is slightly muted, but that doesn't mean you aren't effective. In fact, it means you're ready to review first and take action later. The insight these astrological signs need has arrived.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you get the courage you need to take on a new journey. It's time for you to make a decision on February 5, but this one you might change your mind about afterward. The problem with the last degree is that it's like a mini retrograde period for you. You're ruled by Mercury, and the fate degree is like a mini snag in the process.

You take a step forward, and your action is put on hold. This pause helps you to deepen your conviction. You decide that yes, what you need to do, you must do it. What appeared to be an inconvenience is merely a test that you pass with flying colors.

2. Virgo

On February 5, you enter a new era of your life that's rooted in wellness. Something wonderful happens for you on Thursday, Virgo. Your ruling planet, Mercury, is in the sixth house, the one that you rule, and it's at a degree that pushes you to work hard for what you want.

You realize that to be well, you must choose to embrace the life you desire. It's super hard to do that without serious inner conviction, but today you find it. You feel pushed to follow habits that build your life up and keep you healthy, happy, and wise.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, on February 5, you get a chance to do something you love to do. You love to talk openly and expressively about your life. You know that saying things to someone is much more important than holding back. Meaningful words like "I love you" or "I care" shouldn't wait for tomorrow.

So, even if opening up means you are the first to be vulnerable, you take this day proclaim a vital truth. The expressiveness brings a new era into your life. Just as Mercury prepares to cross over the threshold, you do, too.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you're experiencing a very good horoscope on February 5, the day you finally let go of the past. You are the sign that rules endings, and Mercury in the finishing degree in your house of endings is meaningful for you. On Thursday, you're prepared to close a door on a significant chapter of your life.

Goodbyes can be sorrowful, but detachment today is meant to be celebrated. You're released without feeling like you've lost. You've learned, and that's what makes today such an amazing day for you. You're free.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, today you grow in maturity and wisdom. When Mercury is at the final degree in your sign, you reach an internal crisis point. You discover something about yourself that you didn't know. While now isn't the time to change, the problem is on your radar.

On February 5, awareness is all you need to begin planning for the future. Things start to manifest in your life, prompting you to pivot and move in a new direction. You sense that timing is everything, and your fate is around the corner.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.