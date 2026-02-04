4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On February 5, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Today, the Moon enters Libra, which is a sign ruled by Venus.

There are two planets associated with luck and abundance: Jupiter and Venus. Jupiter rules luck and expansion. Venus rules property, wealth, and luxury items. Since the Moon rules your emotions, on Thursday, your mind is activated and geared toward enjoying the pleasures life offers. Since Venus rules Libra, we experience a balanced mindset. Libra energy helps you appreciate life's simple pleasures.

Advertisement

When your heart is full of gratitude, it compounds the goodness that already exists in your life. You start to feel rich even before anything has changed. You feel empowered, and it shows in your confidence levels. Confidence isn't just about luck. It draws the best that life has to offer you, including abundance.

1. Libra

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

The Moon enters your sign on February 5, Libra, helping you attract luck and abundance through personal development. One place for you to start is with gratitude for who you are. You know you are meant for greater things, but you are great where you are now. You're building on a solid foundation of a balanced, whole mind.

The Moon entering your sign magnifies this energy. It helps you see things for what they are, even as you address areas for improvement. You don't waste time on frivolous activities since you're clear on what is going well. You know where to pivot attention, which helps you focus intentionally.

You see abundance seep in where you perfect your daily habits. You handle your daily routines well. You like keeping a clean space and acting generously toward others. These traits make it hard for people not to take notice. They want to help you because you're in motion. You don't wait for good things to happen to you; you're creating them.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: Your Tango

Cancer, your home life is where you shine, so when the Moon enters Libra on February 5, it brings light to this area of your life. Having a home that's orderly and harmonious allows you to generate new ideas. Your imagination is in overdrive when you are relaxed.

Your subconscious is continually working behind the scenes, picking up on signals you're not yet aware of. Today, you'll sense when an opportunity is hidden in your very own home life. You capture it and make the most of it, creating a moment when abundance and luck can be harnessed.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Design: Your Tango

You want to attract abundance and luck in your love life. On February 5, you experience a surge of interest from a partner that you care deeply for. Or, if you're single, your attraction level increases. You know that to get the type of love you want, you have to emulate it.

Advertisement

So you take on the traits of partnership you wish to uphold. Things like fidelity, care and concern, loyalty and trust. You seek these things, but you offer them in a way that you never have before. You draw more love and adoration into your life, and that's exactly what you want and need.

4. Capricorn

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

When the Moon enters Libra, Capricorn, it activates your career sector. You experience a surge of fairness in this area of your life on February 5. You have experienced the sorrow of being invisible and know that, to attract abundance and good fortune, you need to be seen.

Today, you willingly let others see the contributions you've made to projects or a team. You don't brush off compliments and pretend that your effort doesn't matter. You are proud of your contributions and appreciate recognition for them. Humility becomes an attractive part of confidence, empowering you to earn more money, secure a raise, or gain influence in the workplace.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.