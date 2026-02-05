4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On February 6, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on February 6, 2026. Today, Mercury enters Pisces, where it is inventive and delightfully creative.

While Mercury is in Pisces, thoughts can be confusing at times. However, you get a sweet opportunity to envision what-if in such a way that you can manifest it into life. Mercury is at degree 0 all day on Friday, which is called the Aries point, a placement of fresh starts and new beginnings. This means you have an opportunity to experience a mini-mental new year where your ideas can be explored with fresh eyes.

Jot down your wildest dreams for the abundance and luck you desire. Get your idea, plan it out, then execute. For these astrological signs, they're bound to come true.

1. Virgo

Design: Your Tango

Virgo, you are ruled by Mercury, so when it enters Pisces on February 6, your house of relationships lights up. You're attracting abundance and luck through partnerships. By discovering who you can collaborate with effectively, you can mastermind and learn new ways to approach work.

As an earth sign, you're pragmatic and disciplined. An imaginative person enters your life to help you step outside your comfort zone. You'll see a new creative path to take. New people who are intelligent, fast-moving, and highly driven will enter your life, motivating you to talk about the future and create it.

2. Pisces

Design: Your Tango

As Mercury enters your sign on February 6, Pisces, you feel motivated to learn something new. Abundance and luck come to you today through personal development. As a free-spirited person, you need structure and boundaries to build the life you want. But you want to do things on your own terms.

Now that Saturn is practically out of your sign, your mind is open to learn. You're ready to create a living, breathing world that is disciplined, yet flexible. Starting today, daydreams become more prevalent, and they help you to know where to start.

3. Sagittarius

Design: Your Tango

Sagittarius, Mercury entering Pisces on February 6 means you're creating the home life you've always wanted to have. Mercury opens the door to conversations and truth-telling, which you delightfully embrace. Abundance and luck arrive through open dialogue and the sharing of ideas on Friday.

Open your home to date nights and mastermind groups. You host and entertain for intellectual purposes, bringing friends and extended family together to learn and grow. Start buying books and fill your bookshelves with things you want to read. This season brings less doomscrolling and more page turning. You're ready for it.

4. Gemini

Design: Your Tango

Gemini, your ruling planet is Mercury. When it enters Pisces on February 6, you're attracting abundance and luck in your career. The potential for a raise, promotion, better job or something wonderful happens for you professionally on Friday.

You want to improve your intellectual talents to remain competitive through creativity. You know, thinking outside of the box is easier when you allow your imagination to run wild. To solve tough problems, you don't judge what you initially perceive, instead you gather information as data. Today is about collecting your ideas and having fun.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.