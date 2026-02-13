3 Zodiac Signs Are Having The Best Valentine’s Day 2026

Three zodiac signs are having the best Valentine's Day 2026, when Venus, the planet of love and gifts, "is at her best" in Pisces, according to an astrologer named May.

As May explained in a video, there's not really a "more destined and more romantic" energy than what we experience on February 14. While everyone benefits from the love that's in the air this Valentine's Day, these astrological signs are attracting the most positive energy by far. As May said, "love is in the air."

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you're having the best Valentine's Day 2026. According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, "Your love life is about to be very lucky."

"During this time," the astrologer added, "you're very likely to attract new people in your life. You will not only be very lucky, you may also open up a major door of opportunity for you, and be in your life in the long term."

Don't let this moment go to waste! While it might seem like a fleeting moment, whatever person or opportunity that enters your life on February 14 will have a lasting effect on your life. In fact, "you're currently experiencing one of the best times for your love life within the next 12 years," making this Valentine's Day 2026 extra special for you.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You have a lot to look forward to on February 14, Leo, because you're having the best Valentine's Day 2026. According to Brobeck, "you'll have a major love life upgrade" during Valentine's Day this year.

Right now, Brobeck explained that you're undergoing a complete transformation as you focus more on partnerships and relationships. By the time Valentine's Day arrives, "you could find yourself entering a new relationship, which will have a major focus on romance and your love life."

According to May, this is not just a fleeting romance, either. The love that arrives for you now is one that "changes you on a cellular level," as May explained. It requires some vulnerability from you, but it will be well worth it.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

With the planet of love in your sign, Pisces, you're having the best Valentine's Day 2026. Right now, you're experiencing "a magnetic glow-up," May explained.

So even if the past few Valentine's Days might've felt bland, don't expect that same energy this year. According to Brobeck, "you'll find yourself getting invited somewhere, having a lot of fun while you're there."

The astrologer further emphasized that during this time, expect to have a lot more romance as spontaneity comes bursting into your life. Whether it's hanging out with friends or doing something out of the ordinary, you're one of the luckier ones around this time.

And if you're not in a relationship yet, don't expect to be single for long. Your love life is amplified from Valentine's Day to the summer. And the best part is, "you're being chosen without having to proce yourself," May explained.

