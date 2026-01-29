4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On January 30, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on January 30, 2026. Mercury remains in conjunction with Venus in Aquarius on Friday, sparking luck in love and money.

When these two planets come together, their energy fosters something beautiful. You feel optimistic about the future. Mercury conjunct Venus brings love and communication together. Relationships that are helpful and kind grow stronger. The safety needed to foster trust is born. There's a wonderful sense of autonomy that allows for thinking, paired with a desire to care and be kind.

Advertisement

Days like today bring hope back into your life. These astrological signs are discovering that the world isn't such a bad place, and good things can come to you when you least expect them.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, you attract abundance through your social network, and it's through relationships that you gain money. Whenever Venus is in Aquarius, it prompts improvements to your network. Venus brings beautiful things into your life in unconventional ways. You meet influential people who are thoughtful, kind, and authentic.

When Venus connects with Mercury in Aquarius on January 30, conversations leave you feeling positive and optimistic. Venus conjunct Mercury makes room for business deals and contracts, or the extension of promises that get fulfilled.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, a good word is spoken about your work ethic on January 30. Kind comments can be, in part, due to Venus conjunct Mercury in your sector of career and professional reputation.

People love you, and it shows. You love it when someone has a nice thing to say about you. A person's reputation is like money in the bank. You work hard to be credible and a person others can depend on. Hearing that your high ethical standards don't go unnoticed touches your heart and makes you feel seen.

What you do isn't just a job. You treat it as a calling. This is why when you capture abundance and luck in the workplace, it means so much to you. You want people to know your heart is in the right place. At the end, luck is only good when it's in service to others.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The world is your oyster on January 30, Cancer, and with Mercury and Venus working together in Aquarius, your mind opens to the potential of what the future could be. Love of learning is here. Aquarius rules your philosophy and travel sector. So, when you acquire abundance and luck, it comes to you when you go out to new places and explore international cultures and philosophical thought.

You want to dive into documentaries and let your mind get a taste of adventure. You can visit a restaurant in your community that introduces you to cuisine you've not tried before. It's a beautiful day to return to your language-learning app. If you plan to travel to another country, this is the perfect day to research or make an appointment to get your passport.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

An amazing day is here because something beautiful is happening in your friendships, Capricorn. Your friends love and appreciate you, so they want to see you succeed and prosper. One way this can happen is by giving you things you don't need instead of selling them for profit. The resource you need is extended to you on January 30. You could be offered financial help or to take a gently used item that makes your home beautiful.

Advertisement

Abundance could come to you in the expression of intimate details that bring your friendship a little closer. When a friend confides in you, it opens the door to a new relationship where you discover life together. Finding a true friend is not easy, and this experience leaves you feeling lucky to be one of the rare ones.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.