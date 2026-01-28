5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On January 29, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having powerful horoscopes on January 29, 2026. On Thursday, the Moon enters Cancer, bringing attention to your home and family.

The energy is deeply intuitive, and you're apt to be sensitive. Power isn't always about your ability to act with forcefulness. It can be soft, too. Power comes from influence, and what creates influence isn't what gets done for you, but how you move people to care and nurture.

These astrological signs move differently when the Moon is in Cancer. You love and act self-protectively, but you also want to defend others. Thoughts are kept to yourself, but just because things aren't known, doesn't mean they aren't powerfully felt.

1. Taurus

How you communicate on January 29 brings intense power into your life, Taurus. Words carry forcefulness because what a person says creates momentum. You ask, and the universe delivers. You speak aloud what you hope to capture, and then suddenly, it's as though life has to move.

Since Cancer rules your sector of community, commitments, and writing, today holds catalyst potential. You sense what to write down with precise detail so that it's impossible for you to fail to reach your next goal.

2. Capricorn

On January 29, your love life blossoms in an unexpected way, Capricorn. You find a person that you can depend on, a friend who is also your better half. Their gentle and kind nature softens your rough spots. You see the world through a new perspective.

Capricorn, you realize things that foster compassion and empathy. The shift in your heart impacts your life and the people in your world, as they feel safe and secure in your presence. You are a soft place to land emotionally and mentally.

3. Libra

Libra, your power is found in your career choices. On January 29, your professional life becomes a place of purpose. Once you like the work you do, responsibilities become fun, and progress is effortless. Your mind bustles with ideas, and you think about different ways your role on a team and as an individual can make an impact.

You're no longer someone just going through the motions. You're fully invested in the process. Care and concern change everything, turning what you do into a powerful impact.

4. Gemini

On January 29, you experience power in your ability to acquire the things you need, Gemini. The Moon entering Cancer activates your house of money. Everyone wants to be rich and secure financially. But not every person in the world can make that happen the way they want.

Yet, you will figure out how to establish yourself so that when you need an item, you can acquire it. You can borrow or find work to achieve a goal. Knowing that you're so resourceful means a lot to you, and today you intend to use all your emotional and mental faculties to get the job done.

5. Cancer

Cancer, the Moon in your sign means you are powerful because of who you are. Every person has something unique about their character. On January 29, how you treat others is what stands out. In a world filled with challenges and hardships, you're a beacon of light, spreading goodness into others' lives.

Power isn't always about commanding action or compelling people to do your bidding. Love is influence. Today, you sense what's needed when it comes to matters of the heart, and that's what makes your energy so potent.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.