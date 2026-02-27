3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On February 28, 2026

On February 28, 2026, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. There are times when we really aren't sure if we're ever going to get back to being regular old happy people again.

We're ending this month on a happy note, because during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo, we understand that happiness lies within. It's up to us to work on it. These astrological signs lead the way by showing us that it's good to express joy and to act out on our positive intuition. It's OK to seek love and life in everything we do. We're going to make it.

1. Leo

Whatever you've gone through, Leo, it seems to pay off on this last day of the month. Perhaps, it's just a trick of the mind, but then again, what isn't? The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo restores your sense of joy. Once you feel it racing through your body again, you're not going to want to let go of it, nor should you.

This day helps you understand that joy and happiness are yours for the taking, but that this precious state of mind must be tended to. You are very fortunate, Leo. Now it's time to nurture that good fortune. You can experience so much happiness if you so choose.

2. Libra

This day feels so great for you, Libra, because during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo, you get the kind of pleasant closure you needed. It could be a business transaction that's finally out of the way, or something more personal. Either way, it sure makes you happy.

You're left with a keen sense of balance, and that is certainly something you appreciate, Libra. All is working out. Despite any previous negative thoughts, it seems like everything is finally coming together.

You have within you an innate sense of fairness, and you're ending this month on a high note, Libra. You worked hard, and it paid off. All things are leveling out just as you like them, and you're feeling happier than you have in a long time.

3. Sagittarius

Because you stood by your feelings and saw them through to the end, you are ending this month on a high note, Sagittarius. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo, you get the feeling that you can finally move on in peace.

You stuck with what you believe in, and you did not let anyone deter you. You've always been big on self-belief, and thanks to this day's lunar transit, you can continue with this kind of confidence.

You end the month on a happy note, and that prepares you for what you hope is a new month filled with promise. You won't settle for less, Sagittarius. You are the eternal optimist, after all. Laughter and positive energy are your superpowers. You aren't letting this newfound happiness get away.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.