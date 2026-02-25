Hard Times Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 26, 2026

On February 26, 2026, hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. We are about to reach a breaking point.

We aren't going to suffer forever. Changes are happening right this very second. These astrological signs feel in our bones that the hard times we are experiencing cannot last forever. Just knowing that change is inevitable makes change happen.

We're leaving behind some of our old ways on this day. Thursday's astrological energy demands rebellion and change. We are all too happy to join in on that power and do something.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

It may not seem possible to you, Virgo, but even you are capable of ending the self-criticism that you constantly place upon yourself. You now see that you're the one who drives you crazy, not others. It's time to do something about it.

Knowing that you're in control of how you get treated opens up the doors to great opportunities for you, Virgo. Why get left behind when you can step up and be counted?

On this day, you feel the kind of relief that comes from being honest. You free yourself, and that means letting go of trying to live up to impossible standards. You've got this, Virgo. Your hard times are finally coming to an end.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On this day, Taurus, you feel your resistance falling away. While that may sound like you becoming more vulnerable, trust in this: it will work.

You've unconsciously kept yourself away from opportunities for healing, simply because you didn't really believe healing was possible for you. Well, it is, Taurus. You are not exempt from this.

Your hardships are finally coming to an end on February 26. It's time to recognize the truth you feel inside your soul. Let go of the power struggles and give in to love. It is so worth it.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You've been stuck in a loop that has you believing you are one way, when you know in your heart that you are not. Luckily, Thursday's astrological energy realigns you with your true identity.

What you feel in your heart is a distinct lack of wanting to fit in. Fitting in has become boring and predictable. You are anything but that kind of cramped up being, Aquarius. You're a free spirit.

And, on this day, that spirit of yours gets a fighting chance to rise above and kiss goodbye that old struggle. Those old, ancient hardships are over now. Finally! You are bigger and better than your problems, Aquarius, and like a flash of lightning, there you go!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.