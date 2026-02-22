3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On February 23, 2026

On February 23, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing hope they haven't felt in a while. During Neptune direct, we refuse to let the times get us down.

The interesting thing about this transit is that, while it delivers what we might call hope, it comes at us in an indirect way. This is a day of signs and signals, and it's up to us to read the writing on the wall, so to speak.

These visionary astrological signs see past the drama and all the way to the signs of hope that arrive like beacons. On Monday, we must share the positivity and show others the way. It's time to rise up and let love lead the way.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

On Monday, you show others that you have a good reason to bring hope back, Cancer. You plan on sticking with that program and letting positivity rule.

You're not going to let anything get you down. You simply refuse. Being that you're usually the person who takes in much pain and sadness, the fact that you're the one who rises up on this day sets an example for others.

During Neptune direct, you are a shining light for the people in your life. You are not going to give up on your dreams, or on the dreams of others. You stand as a symbol of hope for your friends and family. Keep it up.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

In your mind, Sagittarius, you feel as though you can see the future. You know that there is no possible way you're going to be anything less than happy and safe. The future looks promising.

Sure, you've been surrounded by doubters your whole life, but that doesn't mean you're going to change for them. Nope! As the most optimistic zodiac sign, you keep up that positive glow, and you follow it. You see hope as a lifestyle choice, not something that is rewarded to us.

February 23 sets the tone for the way others perceive you. You are slowly but surely becoming the person who stands as a ray of hope. You aren't going to let anyone or anything take away your optimistic spirit.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

On Monday, a sense of harmony seems to permeate everything you do. This is how you like it. There are no hassles or disagreements at this time.

Neptune direct has you feeling in touch with your inner monologue. You trust your mind, and you aren't about to get into anything that directs you towards negativity. You're over it. Too much is definitely too much. The time for negative thinking is over.

You've decided to reroute that energy of yours toward hope and renewal. You don't care if people think you're a fool for believing. You're the one experiencing the joy of believing again. Keep that, Libra. That's sacred stuff, right there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.