5 Uncomfortable Signs You’re In The ‘Final Shedding’ Phase Of The Year Of The Snake

Though we have a lot to look forward to in this upcoming year, some of us may still be going through a so-called final "shedding phase" of the Year of the Snake before we enter the Year of the Horse on February 17.

Much like a snake sheds its old skin, we may be experiencing a time of releasing old habits, beliefs, and identities that no longer serve us. Don't be afraid to embrace this, because the Year of the Horse will bring transformation, introspection, and renewal that will push us forward and will likely bring us a multitude of new opportunities.

5 uncomfortable signs that you're in the final shedding phase of the Year of the Snake:

1. The things that used to work for you no longer do

If things stop working for you or no longer make you feel the way they used to, it's not necessarily bad. Your body is using aversion as a strategy to help you let go of what you need to.

Repulsion and irritation may replace pleasure and comfort, and that's simply because your nervous system is attempting to divert energy away so your attachment can dissolve. Listen to these small cues your body is giving you. It probably won't make sense at the time, but you're being quietly led towards things that are better for you. You may just have to blindly trust for now.

2. You're feeling emotionally flat even though nothing is really wrong

You might not be having a lot of negative feelings, but you also might not be having many good ones either. The calm you feel is also an internal pause that's allowing your body to reset, also known as a liminal phase.

This is a period of time when you have left one stage of change or transformation but haven't entered the next yet. It can feel a bit uncomfortable, but use this time to reflect internally on the emotions you want to bring with you into the Year of the Horse.

3. You have no tolerance for overstimulation

Absolutely nothing sounds better to you than spending time alone. You're not interested in an excess of people, places, or things, and you're more mindful of the amount of media you're taking in on a daily basis. Too much of anything sounds overwhelming.

According to PsychCentral, when your body is basically screaming at you that you need alone time to reset and recharge, you should definitely listen, and when you're in the "final shedding," that's exactly what your body is doing.

This is because your body is conserving your emotional energy to prepare you for what's coming. Anything that takes up your energy, whether it be relationships, work, school, physical objects, etc., just sounds unappealing. Enjoy these peaceful moments before life shifts into the fast lane.

4. Old insecurities are resurfacing in an intense way

All of your "what ifs" and self-doubts are likely coming back to haunt you right now. Your old bad habits and ways of thinking are presenting in full force while your body is preparing to release them.

In psychology, trauma integration involves reconnecting pieces of a person's experience that were cut off or dissociated due to high stress. In other words, your body is essentially reforming your old identity as it prepares to let it go.

5. You feel a sense of urgency to get things done

This is a side effect of making the jump to the bold and dynamic energy of the horse. Your body knows it's time to get things done, and you'll feel a desire to make decisions, clean up messes, and find closure.

It'll probably feel wrong to fight against these urges, and that's because your energy is backing up, causing discomfort and anxiety. Allow things to flow as they're meant to, and you'll be able to reap the rewards in the coming months.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.