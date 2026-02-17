3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On February 18, 2026

On February 18, 2026, three zodiac signs pass an important test from the universe. On this first day of Pisces season, we face some challenges that require patience and the ability to adapt.

Bring it on! We can handle a test or two. Been there, done that. February has already been challenging, so what's a little more? We're up for the lessons, and we're ready to show the universe what we're made of.

The great part is that every single test serves to further us along the path to greatness. So let's get on board, fully equipped with the knowledge that everything here is for our benefit.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

On this day, you need to take a deep look at your responsibilities, Capricorn. You must determine whether or not you want to accept them as your own or try to escape them, which may be difficult.

That's why this day is so much about acceptance and just dealing with it all. There's a lot of stuff we humans don't want to have to deal with, but can we really avoid it all? Of course not. This is one of those reckoning days for you, Capricorn.

So, when the Sun moves into Pisces, resilience is needed, especially if you are to pass the universe's test. On February 18, boundaries must be realigned. All in all, you rise to the challenge and discover that it is actually easier than you anticipated. Nice work, Cap!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

On this first day of Pisces season, your routine is going to be disrupted, Virgo. You don't like it when that happens. You like things in their place, dependable and set in stone. Unfortunately, that is just not the case on February 18.

You have to endure a change in plans on this day, but so what? That's life, right? We all have to roll with the punches now and then, so consider the change your test from the universe.

The thing with you and tests is that you always pass, Virgo. You always survive, and this time is no different. Everything is going to work out just fine. So chalk this one up as another life experience, knowing that everything is going to be OK in the end.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You like doing things your way, Gemini, as most people do. You are very particular about how you wake up, how you take your coffee, and when you start moving.

Yet, on this day, when the Sun enters Pisces, your entire routine is upended. Don't worry, though. It's not permanent. In fact, it's completely restricted to just this day. Still, that tends to grate on your nerves nonetheless.

So join the club, Gemini. This is your test from the universe, but it's a small one, and it won't last long. You may be slightly inconvenienced for a few hours, but will you live? Absolutely. This too shall pass, tests and all. Change isn't easy, but you've got this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.