Financial Hardships Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 17, 2026

On February 17, 2026, financial hardships start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. The Moon moves into Pisces and brings with it financial relief.

It's hard to pay our bills, especially these days. But this lunar transit helps us deal with the hardships we have been facing as of late. On Tuesday, these astrological signs come to terms with our bank accounts and figure out new ways to manage our money.

We want to feel good about our financial choices by the time we hit the sack tonight, and we will. Hardships are ending, and our worries are starting to fade.

1. Cancer

On this day, February 17, you get the kind of reassurance that comes from doing the research and figuring out a way to survive and thrive. The financial hardships you are experiencing now are only temporary, and knowing that is the key to feeling better, Cancer.

Instead of freaking out over financial concerns, when the Moon moves into Pisces, you decide to get real about it. This lunar transit helps you base your next moves in reality. Fantasy time only leads you to impossible worry, Cancer. No more of that.

So, you get your methods together, and you just do it. You make it all happen in such a way that you can tend to your bills and create a plan to bring an end to your financial hardships. Everything is going to work out just fine.

2. Scorpio

When the Moon moves into Pisces on February 17, you're able to see very clearly what needs to be done when it comes to your income and your expenditures. On Tuesday, you are ready to take action.

It's time to take back control, Scorpio. This means you might be spending less, but you are alright with that. If debt looms large, then this is Day One of a new plan. And that new plan is what you are working on during this day.

The first thing to know, Scorpio, is that everything is going to work out. They say it's only money, and while that's true, at this point in life, it's also the stuff we need. You can alleviate your financial stress with a good, solid plan. Your financial hardships are coming to an end.

3. Pisces

The Moon in your sign has your back, Pisces. On February 17, you see that your financial issues are resolving, and money is starting to flow your way. Whatever you've done, you seem to have struck a pot of gold, because you're in for a big influx of wealth. If you have felt as though you were buried beneath a pile of bills, don't worry. That's all about to change, Pisces.

Adopting a positive attitude helps, that's for sure. It always does. While you don't want to buy into blind faith, believing that all will be well is also part of the big picture. You'll be fine, Pisces. Your financial hardships are finally starting to come to an end.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.