4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On January 28, 2026

Four zodiac signs are experiencing significant abundance and luck on January 28, 2026. Wednesday's Moon is in Gemini, and the Sun is in Aquarius.

The Moon prompts curiosity, and the Sun invites innovation. The path to embodying both, as you work toward creating an abundance mindset, comes through friction, thanks to Pluto in a square to the Sun. You'll want to pay attention to what agitates you on Wednesday and makes you feel blocked in or limited. Discomfort, especially in social situations at work or in your friendships, is a celestial cue signaling weakpoints where you can easily change your life for the better.

You don't want to run away completely or toward hardships or problems. What you need to do is detach intellectually to think objectively. You want to be curious while rationally deducing why. Detachment is the best way for these astrological signs to solve a problem today, because it lets you get to the root cause, fix it, and find the best way to attract the luck and good fortune you want.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, it's good to talk with your friends on January 28 about what abundance and luck mean to you. Your friends can be a great support or a difficult challenge to navigate when it comes to money. If you have friends who are spenders, they can tempt you to overspend. You want to surround yourself with go-getters who are ambitious and trying hard to create wealth, so you are encouraged to do the same.

With the Moon in Gemini, you're encouraged to communicate openly. Be willing to talk about the challenges your relationship presents, but do so without a need to solve them. With the Sun in Aquarius, let go and let others figure their feelings out. Pluto prompts change, and sometimes, just exploring can help others resolve their inner conflicts and take responsibility for them.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You know what you want out of life, Gemini, and the Moon in your sign provides an abundance of ideas on how to get them. The Moon, in harmony with the Sun, fosters curiosity about resources. On January 28, your mind opens to what options are available to you through collaborations, loans, banks, or barter and trade agreements with others.

When you think that your wealth must be created by your own work, it limits you from being elevated through a support system with an abundance of external resources you never could access. You don't realize what you don't know until you hear someone else's point of view or ideas. On Wednesday, insight and alternatives become accessible. Your job today is to let go of old thinking and shift your mindset.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The Moon in Gemini on January 28 creates a highly dynamic energy for you, Pisces, especially in the area of your family and your concerns about the future. The Sun and Pluto are in your sector of hidden enemies and dreams. You don't want anything to get in the way of your future, and today you recognize where some obstacles come from.

Sadly, obstacles or limitations could be from your family and how they view the idea of abundance or luck. Today, work through your fears about what this means to you. Before you can overcome how others think, you'll want to conquer the concerns you possess within yourself.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the idea of failure is not one you're comfortable having in your vocabulary. You want abundance and luck, and you truly feel you deserve it. But one thing that today's Sun square Pluto brings up is power and control issues. You don't want your friends and family to change how they act toward you if you become wealthy and lucky.

You don't want any demands on how you use the money you earn through hard work. These thoughts and concerns can be invasive and sabotage your efforts. You might be so close to getting what you want, but you need to put a plan in place for how you'll handle partnerships should there be an imbalance of power. On January 28, address these concerns with an action plan that you put into writing. Think about how you'd treat each individual in your life so that when you win, everyone else does too.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.