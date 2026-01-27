5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Wednesday, January 28

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Mars, the planet of drive and motivation, conjuncts Pluto, the planet of transformation and passion, in Aquarius.

Their combined energy sends mixed signals because the planets signal attaching to a cause with significant emotional energy, and Aquarius is asking you to let go and allow change to manifest without rules. Initially, there is confusion about what to do or how. Mars conjunct Pluto is Type A energy. When you're ready to take charge and make things happen, it makes sense to have a game plan to follow.

However, a plan that's followed too restrictively is limiting. For these astrological signs, today signals type B energy, where you paint outside the lines and try new things freely.

1. Taurus

Taurus, the Mars conjunct Pluto transit empowers your career sector, making you want to change how things are done with your work, and perhaps, your profession as a whole. There is a catch, since this is happening in Aquarius. You come to realize your knowledge is limited, and while you'd like to take charge, you need to let go. Surrendering to the process can be exceptionally difficult when you're emotionally invested.

However, on January 28, you have a wonderful chance to learn something new. You may discover things you hadn't known before from peers, colleagues, and news sources. What makes today very good is realizing you don't have to always do everything. There are days when all you need to do is make a decision, take an action and watch what happens.

2. Scorpio

On January 28, Mars and Pluto create change in your home and family, Scorpio. You decide that something has to change, and that's enough for you. You want to move, and it could sell your home or to move out of the one you're in to rent an apartment. The relationship dynamic between you and your parents starts to change, and you view your connection to authority figures in a different light.

Scorpio, seeing that you can claim your power and make decisions for yourself, which limits the impact others have on you, is meaningful on Wednesday. You thrive when you're free, and knowing that you don't have to make others happy at your own expense is tough, but it's what makes today very good for you.

3. Cancer

Cancer, the area of life that Mars, conjunct Pluto, impacts the most for you on January 28, involves resources, secrets, and intimacy. You discover that there is something available to you that you didn't know you could have. A partner or loved one discloses resources that have been put on hold for this time.

If you've felt worried and concerned about finances, don't project those fears onto the people around you, thinking that their wallets are as limited. Instead, practice vulnerability. What you ask for on Wednesday, you shall receive.

4. Virgo

On January 28, the house that your zodiac sign rules is activated by both Mars and Pluto, Virgo. This makes you want to do your best in life. Everything comes under evaluation: your health, your fitness activities, and your mindset. You realize how amazingly well you've navigated these areas, but there's also room to grow.

The influence Aquarius energy has in this area of your life is palpable. You arrive at a solid conclusion that help from someone who knows more than you do is a good idea. It's the perfect day to find out what coaches offer programs, or if you can meet with a nutritionist. Instead of trying to figure out what you can do all by yourself, you ask the experts.

5. Pisces

Pisces, on January 28, when Mars and Pluto meet in your sector of hidden enemies, you go into investigative mode and learn what holds you back in life. Mars makes you feel a little angry, and Pluto can deepen this effect. Anger can be productive, but it's more useful to detach and let go of what you can't control. You don't want to become stuck in a situation where you let frustration take over your life.

Some problems can solve themselves. Today becomes a day where detachment is the magic cure for what bothers you. Instead of lasering in on a problem, you do other things that distract your mind and keep you focused on the good things life has to offer.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.