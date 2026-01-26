5 Zodiac Signs Have Excellent Horoscopes On January 27, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having excellent horoscopes on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, when the Moon enters Gemini, the sign associated with the past and the future.

If you look at the glyph for Gemini, it's in the shape of a doorway made up of two pillars. It's a portal. When you are in Gemini energy, you can't stay the same. You get exposed to other people's points of view because Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet that rules communication. In its best energy, Gemini teaches you to search for truth and to speak up. At its worst, it's gossip or the expression of jealousy and revenge.

Today's Moon speaks to Saturn in Pisces, and to Mars in Aquarius. Things are about to change, and those transitions will be nothing short of excellent for these astrological signs.

1. Leo

Leo, when the Moon enters Gemini on January 27, it sparks a deep curiosity within you. You begin to ask probing questions, which unlock your mind. You find yourself intrigued by various things that you hadn't considered in the past. But now it's as though certain moments were merely introductory to give you a taste of things to come. You realize ignorance has been the enemy, and you intend to attack it.

Today, you see your life as it was meant to be lived, and you decide to pursue it intellectually by pondering your options. You write down your thoughts. You record memos on your phone. When you have a moment, you dig deep into Chat or Google to find answers. Conversations with others are a welcome part of this process. Nothing is off the table to explore.

2. Sagittarius

On January 27, your love life sparks with activity, Sagittarius. A Gemini Moon means your house of partnership is activated by energy that invites detachment, with a touch of charm and flirtation. You meet someone or rediscover a partner in a way that you had not before.

You love knowing your freedom isn't restricted in the name of love. You feel seen, heard, and appreciated for who you are. The energy supports your emotional expression today in an easy-to-handle, most excellent way.

3. Capricorn

You're ready to take yourself seriously when the Moon enters Gemini, Capricorn. Gemini energy is like a breath of fresh air in your life on January 27. It prompts change, and you need something outside of yourself to help you see your potential.

Areas where you've felt stuck don't seem as rigid and fixed on Tuesday. Your ambitious energy gets a push in a new direction, and you decide to explore what can happen when you seize the moment. You're unapologetically open to new adventures, and you decide it's OK to venture beyond your comfort zone. You see the past as a building block to a future that appears dynamic and malleable. So you adapt and test the waters to see what you can do with it.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, a Gemini Moon means the house you rule is activated, and you like it. It's a sweet spot day. You get to explore dark secrets and themes of rebirth and change on January 28. You face your fears and overcome them because you recognize that life is cyclical. What happens now will later take you full circle and help you comprehend the purpose of this journey.

Resources are open to you, and they don't have to come from you. Instead, they come as gifts from other people. The universe seems to help you tap into all the things that you need right now and bring them to your doorstep. If you need a loan, you apply, and you get it. If you need support, you ask, and it's yours. Life is good today, and you appreciate its treasures.

5. Aries

Aries, whenever anything happens in Gemini, it brings life into your life, but especially to your mind. Your thoughts are brimming with ideas on January 27. You conceive a dream, and your imagination gives birth to things that are air-sign-like.

You want to travel and see how things work. Your fast-paced energy craves adventure, and you take yourself out to explore your community. You don't need to go beyond your own city or town because adventure calls to you through events like board games, karaoke or dance. You'll end the day with something worthy of journaling tonight.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.