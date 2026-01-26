Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After January 27, 2026

After January 27, 2026, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. Mars conjunct Pluto is a forceful transit that unearths buried struggles so that we can finally deal with them.

There's no more hiding in the shadows for these hardships. We're facing them head-on. Mars provides the courage to confront what we've been avoiding, while Pluto strips away what we can no longer continue on with. Trust that this is a good thing.

On January 27, whatever difficulty these astrological signs are going through reaches its breaking point. The message of Mars conjunct Pluto is simple but firm: stop dragging around what is unnecessary. We no longer have to endure what is intolerable. The hard times are finally coming to an end.

1. Gemini

For you, Gemini, this Mars-Pluto alignment gets you out of your head and ready to actively get rid of what pains you. You've put in enough time, effort, and money. Right now, you want out. On January 27, the effort it takes to keep this going becomes impossible to justify. Mars conjunct Pluto pushes you to draw the line and firmly set your boundaries.

You are not to be taken for granted any longer. If it costs you your energy, then it costs too much. Once you decide to get rid of your unnecessary hardships, the weight lifts quickly. You are not losing anything essential, Gemini. In fact, you are reclaiming your time.

2. Virgo

Mars conjunct Pluto displays a pattern for you, Virgo. During this transit, it becomes clear that you've gone way too far when it comes to responsibility. You have been compensating for something that is not actually yours to mend. On January 27, enough is enough. No more!

This transit forces a confrontation with reality. Either the situation changes, or you step away from it. There is no middle ground anymore. The hardship ends when you realize what you have to do. Regaining control over your priorities leads you back to yourself, Virgo, as you really don't have time for much more. Self-sacrifice is no longer an option, and you're more than OK with that.

3. Aquarius

You've been stressed out for a while now, and it's finally gotten to you, Aquarius. You did your best to tolerate a situation that you believe is only here to ruin your mood and rob you of your energy. It's time to say no. Mars conjunct Pluto pushes you into action, and it's a whole lot easier than you thought.

This could involve a relationship dynamic that went way out of whack, or simply a lifestyle change that needs to take place. You know now that you want to live a life of peace, free of hardships. The only way that is going to happen is if you face the truth and nip it in the bud. Do not let yourself be taken advantage of, Aquarius. Remove yourself from any situation that brings you down. It's OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.