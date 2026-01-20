5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Wednesday, January 21

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, when the Sun is in innovative Aquarius. and the Moon enters Pisces. Pisces energy is ethereal, and when you can let go of your need to be in control, amazing things happen.

Your imagination increases on Wednesday. You see the world through rose-colored glasses. You find new angles to ordinary situations, and in some cases, learn to fall in love with life again. On the first day of the Moon's two-day transit in Pisces, it's like sticking your pinky toe into warm water, and you want to dive in.

On Wednesday, these astrological signs realize they've held back for too long. You start to question everything you do that limits you because it's overly structured. The emotional layers peel back, revealing a spiritual realm of possibility for you to explore.

1. Taurus

Taurus, the Moon in Pisces brings attention to your social network, professional friendships, and humanitarian causes on Wednesday, January 21. But instead of seeing people with agendas, you see the inner heart of the causes. You look behind what's said and imagine situations that foster innocent interaction. You dream new dreams and envision greater possibilities.

People often hide their true intentions, but today you see beyond the fears and find the softness hidden behind what's harsh. You gently encourage honest disclosure and transparency. You nudge a little laughter and playfulness. There's a sweet side to this day that makes it go from good to great, Taurus, and it's because of the Pisces Moon.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, the Moon in Pisces on January 21 brings out your emotional side. You love a good, deep conversation. In fact, opening up and talking about the things others avoid makes you feel right at home. You find comfort in stories of the past. However, on Wednesday, you want to explore what makes the future bright.

Envision what life could be like for your loved ones. You see their strengths in a light that's hard to forget. You ponder beliefs and ways that people were raised and taught to be. You're not asking for anyone to change, but to honor the legacy and build from that space of knowing. Your day feels great because you saw a heritage that can be built from the inside out that connects deeply to your loyalty gene.

3. Aquarius

On Wednesday, January 21, the Moon in Pisces brings out your eagerness to earn money, Aquarius. You have always wondered what it would be like to strike it rich one day. Whether through sheer luck or by earning something through hard work, wealth is more than just on your mind on Wednesday. It feels within reach.

Even if the reality of what you can earn is still far away, the sense that you're on the right path is happening. Aquarius, you do more than imagine it with your mind's eye. You feel a small shift in your behavior, aligning your action with your intent. Your sense of personal value goes up. It's time to start building what you think into a concrete reality.

4. Leo

Leo, the Moon in Pisces is a special monthly event for you. Every month, when it transits this sign, you feel deeply desire to be mysterious. January 21 is a great day to change your look or plan ahead for Valentine's Day, choosing black over red. This is a great time to talk deeply and transparently about tough topics, such as inheritance or combining finances.

The beautiful thing about January 21, though, is that even the toughest topics are fueled by hope and optimism. You can bravely and tenderly bring up edgy subjects, like budgets or restrictions on purchases, that affect you or your partner. Power exchanges feel less risky, and by the end of the day, you'll feel closer and more aligned.

5. Gemini

Gemini, the Pisces Moon on January 21 puts a bit of structure around the dreams and hopes you have for the future. A vision for the future is just that until you do something that makes it happen. You take a step back and, in your analytical way, imagine what your next steps ought to be. You think outside of the box, because the universe you're trying to create can exist in the world you live in now.

Imagination and reality combine in a powerful way, allowing you to set small, concrete goals for yourself. You don't feel overwhelmed, but you are inspired. You feel inspired by ideas that pop up out of nowhere. Insight arrives, providing you with clues worth implementing. You sense success is on the horizon because it is.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.