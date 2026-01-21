4 Zodiac Signs Finally Get An Answer From The Universe On January 22, 2026

Four zodiac signs get an answer from the universe on January 22, 2026, as Thursday's astrological energy exposes hidden truths and suppressed thoughts.

Thursday brings uncomfortable honesty and powerful realizations, all of which can benefit us greatly if we are strong enough to handle the truth (and research shows we are). Thursday's energy isn't subtle or even polite. We're looking at wake-up calls aplenty. It's time to startle ourselves into reality, and love it.

Advertisement

January 22 delivers these astrological signs an answer from the universe that cuts through illusion and asks for personal integrity. The universe is not being vague here. The meaning is direct, even if it takes courage to accept it.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, a piece of information reaches you on January 22 that changes how you see a situation. Your answer may arrive through a conversation or something you overhear, but once you hear it, there's no going back. Thursday's astrological energy strips away excuses, which leaves you with no choice.

However, this is meant to be, because you're obviously being signaled by the universe for action. It's time to get on that plan and do that thing, Gemini. No more excuses, that's the whole message of the day. You'd serve yourself well by pulling yourself up and getting yourself out there where the action is. You are here to live, so get going!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you get an answer from the universe on January 22 that challenges the story you have been telling yourself. Things are about to change, Virgo, and you're going to have to get used to it. That doesn't mean you need to freak out, because the truth is, you've secretly wanted some seismic change to shake things up.

Well, Thursday's astrological energy says it's on. The only thing required of you on Thursday is honesty. Something needs transformation, and it's up to you to make that happen. Are you ready, Virgo? Are you ready to get your power back?

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

January 22 brings an answer from the universe that feels impossible to ignore, Scorpio. This is not subtle symbolism. A direct confrontation has your name on it. Thursday's astrological energy resonates with your instinctive nature and puts language to what has been simmering beneath the surface. Time to listen up.

It's time for you to start working that brilliant mind of yours into a real plan. It's time to do more than just talk. The answer you get on Thursday urges you to reclaim authority over your choices. You're the boss of you, remember that. Your next move becomes obvious when you realize that in the long run, it's all up to you anyway.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Thursday's astrological energy activates a mental awakening for you, Aquarius. On January 22, the universe sends you an answer that challenges the way you identify with who you are. If you've been lying to yourself, this is the day you snap out of it.

The shock of this discovery may arrive as a blunt comment from someone else, and that comment will stay with you for a while. Are they right? Did they hit a nerve, and if so, what's in it for you? This is where things start to churn for you, in all the right ways, Aquarius. Once you honor your real perspective instead of softening it for others, progress follows quickly. The moment you realize who you really are, you end up happier than you could ever imagine.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.