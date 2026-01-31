3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On February 1, 2026

Starting on February 1, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. We're starting this month out with a bang!

Sunday brings a noticeable charge of positive energy for these astrological signs. Suppressed instincts come back online, and what was once muted, ignored, or postponed comes right out and into the foreground. February 1 is not about rebellion for its own sake, though. It is more about restoring personal truth.

We're tired of compromising when it comes to what we believe in. Sunday supports empowered decision-making and a return to personal authority. We are turning the power back on, so get ready for a very bright month.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Sunday's astrological energy reignites your sense of personal agency. On February 1, you recognize that impatience was not the problem. Rather, feeling as if you couldn't speak up was. Well, you're not afraid anymore, Aries, and you are ready to speak up.

On this day, you stop second-guessing your initial reactions and plow forward with determination and love in your heart. You see how hesitation drained your energy, and for that, you're going to make up for lost time.

Starting the month this way feels energizing. You now move forward with conviction, trusting yourself and knowing that through self-love and confidence, you can make anything happen. You are entering a powerful new era, Aries, and it's going to be great.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

For you, Libra, Sunday's astrological energy shows you that there are things in your life that have made you feel like less than you are. This probably relates to a close relationship. You refuse to live with that anymore, and so, change is inevitable.

February 1 brings an emotional realization, Libra. On this day, you recognize that all you really want is to be happy, and that this is indeed possible. You don't have to compromise and lose yourself, Libra. You can be yourself: a hero and a star.

You regain balance, and that warms your Libra heart. When you stop pretending you're happy when you're not, you enter a powerful new era that is filled with joy. Go for it! Don't let anyone dim your light.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

For you, Capricorn, Sunday's astrological energy is all about ambition and achievements. On this day, February 1, you understand where you have been working toward goals that no longer feel meaningful. What to do? Change direction, of course!

On this day, a sudden insight reframes the idea of what success looks like to you, and you aren't afraid to pursue it for all its worth. You are now aligned with what motivates you. A powerful new era has begun, and you are going to do great things, Capricorn.

This realization starts the month off with cool confidence. You know for sure that whatever you do right now is going to end up being a very good thing. You do you, Capricorn, because when you're confident, things get done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.