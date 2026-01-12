Life Gets Easier For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of January 12 - 18, 2026

After the week of January 12 to 18, 2026, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. On Monday, the Sun squares Chiron, the wounded healer. This transit brings up some deep-seated emotional issues. Chiron then squares Mars on January 13, creating an inner tension that leads to stagnancy and struggles with self-worth. The more secure you are within yourself, the easier these transits will be.

Venus enters Aquarius on January 17 and will remain in the air sign through February 10. During this transit, friendships come before romance or love. It's a good idea to see how things progress before diving into a relationship. Freedom is all-important to Venus in Aquarius, as is forming your own ideas and opinions. This is also a good week to make new friendships with unusual people or prioritize your personal space when it comes to relationships.

On January 18, the New Moon rises in Capricorn. This is a powerful time for clarity and growth, but there is a good bit of frustration and anger, too. The more grounded you are, the easier this moon will be to deal with. Although this week may be a bit difficult, life improves greatly afterward, especially for these three zodiac signs.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

The week starts out slower than you would like, so patience is necessary, Capricorn. When Venus moves into Aquarius, expect to feel some financial pressure. You may need to negotiate something you thought was settled. The New Moon in your sign brings this to a head and creates conflict with someone you deal with day to day.

This week, take time to review things concerning any shared resources. Take stock of all of your obligations, especially the financial ones. Read all of the fine print on anything you sign or are intending to acquire, as it may or may not turn out as planned.

Try to spend less this period, or spend only on what is necessary. You may find that certain spending or financial obligations are sapping your energy and resources, and you need to make some changes. This won’t be easy, but if anyone can make the adjustments quickly, it's you.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This week, there is a big focus on your relationships, Cancer. The New Moon in Capricorn brings out some tensions, and you may feel pushed to assert yourself or your boundaries. Make sure that you use diplomacy, as you need to find a balance between stating your needs and starting an argument.

Do not take on more than you can reasonably handle. When you become overwhelmed, it is very easy to retreat into your shell. However, this week, you must face the situation and deal with it head-on. Otherwise, you risk dragging things out and continuing the friction.

You may have to set some firm boundaries this week and stick to them. Self-sacrifice won’t solve the issue, Cancer. It only makes it worse for you internally. If you need to take a short break, say so. If there is an issue you need to discuss, bring it up, ideally before the New Moon. January 14 is a good day to work through any issues you may have. Self-care is needed this week, so give yourself the space and time you need. Know that life is about to get a whole lot easier.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

You may find that you have overcommitted yourself this week or made more plans than you can keep up with. You don’t like to feel as though you are incapable or admit defeat, but you must take a good look at your schedule and weed out certain things early on. This can especially cause problems with work and home life, Aries.

The New Moon in Capricorn brings about situations involving power struggles, criticism, or strong disagreements. This week, you need to watch your reactions to others and be careful not to get angry easily. If you are criticized, ask for ways of correcting a problem rather than overreacting and lashing out.

You need extra emotional intelligence this week to read others and know when to engage and when not to. Give yourself a minute to think rather than react, especially if things get tense. If you keep all of this in mind and react thoughtfully, you can get through the week with minimal fallout.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.