3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After January 29, 2026

After January 29, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Gemini helps get us back on track after a period of serious mental overload.

We are starting to feel burnt out, on edge, and ready for something good to happen. Fortunately, we get that on Thursday. The Waxing Gibbous phase has us weighing things for their worth. Is it really necessary for us to be glued to our phones 24/7, or could we perhaps take a short break? Hello, we can definitely do that!

Advertisement

On January 29, these astrological signs gain our sense of direction back and realize that they have a lot to look forward to. We can return to something other than the nonstop stress we're handed by the media. It's time to give ourselves a break from reality. Life is good if we decide it is.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the Waxing Gibbous Moon in your sign, Gemini, January 29 acts like a checkpoint for you. Take a moment to self-reflect. Are you still all there? Or has stress taken over completely? It's time for you to take back your power and be yourself.

This is not about doing more or trying to live up to any kind of expectation. You don't have a quota to fill that requires you to stress out every day. This is your life, Gemini. It's time to live it your way. On Thursday, you start feeling clearheaded about your own life. If you keep this up, it becomes a habit, and a good one, at that. Continue on your own path, Gemini. You have so much to look forward to. You owe yourself happiness, so direct yourself there.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Gemini highlights the connection between your long-term goals and your daily efforts. On January 29, you notice where you've been driving yourself crazy for no reason at all. You're not focused. You're just go go go. Now's the time to hone in that energy and get your bearings, Virgo.

You want to be happy, and you know what would make you happy. Yet, you constantly veer off that path. No more! When you make these small adjustments, your sense of purpose strengthens. You stop second-guessing yourself and start trusting your process again. Can you do this? Of course you can!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Gemini brings focus to your creative and intellectual pursuits, Aquarius, of which there are many. January 29 shows you which ideas of yours have staying power and which ones were only meant to spark curiosity.

And curious you are, Aquarius. You always have been. Now it's time to take that natural curiosity of yours and direct it towards something that yields results. You are inspired by this lunar transit, and you now know which direction to take. You feel drawn toward one particular concept, and boom! You're off. Sometimes that's all it takes. A little inspiration goes a long way with you, Aquarius.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.