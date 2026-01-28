3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success Starting On January 29, 2026

Starting on January 29, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. On Thursday, Mercury opens up conversations, starts smart negotiations, and helps us with decisions tied to income and resources.

Meanwhile, Venus highlights topics like worth, fairness, and what we can realistically attain when we put in the effort. Together, this transit promotes agreements that have both sides walking away feeling confident.

Mercury conjunct Venus marks a time when the thought of money doesn't immediately stress us out. Hmm, imagine that! We are not stuck. There is room to breathe again. With that comes the ability to make smarter, calmer choices moving forward, helping these astrological signs attract financial success in the process. We're OK, people! It's all OK!

1. Taurus

The transit of Mercury conjunct Venus works strongly in your favor, dear Taurus. This is especially true where income and personal security are concerned. Hooray! That's exactly what you want to hear right now. Starting on January 29, you notice a change in how money flows into your life. It's all good, Taurus, and you are there with your hands open, grateful for this kind of cosmic attention.

During this Mercury-Venus alignment, financial hardship eases up because you're no longer at the mercy of circumstances. You take back your power and do things your way. Phew! It feels great to finally regain control. Your confidence is restored. Guess who's back? You, Taurus. You are.

2. Libra

For you, dear Libra, Mercury conjunct Venus brings financial improvement through an open dialogue with the people or institutions that have made you feel stressed out. Why live this life in stress, when you can do something about it? On January 29, you finally find a solution to a money-related issue that has caused tension for a while now. Finally! Even better, the solution is nowhere near as convoluted or difficult as you anticipated.

When you sense that fairness is restored, everything snaps back into place. You feel like yourself again, Libra. You're balanced, at ease, and not at all interested in carrying a torch for worry. Financial success is here.

3. Pisces

On January 29, you receive some very insightful information that helps you make sense of what was once very confusing. Whatever it was had you worrying and stressed out. No more, Pisces! The transit of Mercury conjunct Venus brings reassurance that you are not as behind as you feared. So, if it's a payment you owe or something you believe to be a missed opportunity, fear not. It's all going to work out, Pisces. You have nothing to worry about.

When Mercury and Venus align on Thursday, your feeling of hopelessness disappears. With clearer choices in front of you, you move forward with renewed trust in yourself. You now have faith in your ability to navigate what comes next. With the stress gone, it feels like a vacation. Sure, you're still at work, but it's a pleasure rather than a nonstop headache.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.