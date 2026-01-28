4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On January 29, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Today, we experience the first of three conjunctions between Mercury and Venus this entire year.

The planet of love and beauty joins the planet of communication and intellect in Aquarius on Thursday, sparking innovation. The next one is on February 28 in Pisces, fostering endings and creativity, and the last one on October 7 in Libra, bringing justice.

Now is the time to create something you want to build all year. Write your idea down to vet it and ensure it's productive, prosperous, and reflective of your soul's highest expression. Venus in Aquarius loves freedom and embraces uniqueness, so don't limit your ideas if you think they are a little crazy or unconventional. If anything, this is the season to try new things and test the waters to see which is a winner. Chances are, the one idea you think is completely implausible is the one that leads you down the path of abundance and luck.

1. Pisces

Design: Your Tango

An ending or something you thought you could not do without happens on January 29, Pisces, and this closed door leads you down a path that is more profitable than what you had. Venus in your house of hidden enemies may initially bring heartache; Mercury may deliver sad news.

However, solid closure from a relationship provides you with a chance to be open and receptive to something new and better for you. Healing is tough when what you want is still in your life, so detachment is necessary now. The area of your sadness is going to become the place where your abundance becomes the greatest. You may struggle to see today as lucky, but it is in ways you can't fathom until it arrives.

2. Sagittarius

Design: Your Tango

On January 29, the Venus/Mercury conjunction in Aquarius sparks innovation and luck via communication, Sagittarius. During a simple conversation or text message on Thursday, you gain the information you need. An idea forms, and you want to pursue it.

You realize that there's so much more for you to learn, so you dig into your community and local friendships. A trip could be part of this adventure. A contract or offer can be extended, and it appears to improve your financial situation.

3. Cancer

Design: Your Tango

Cancer, when Venus and Mercury meet in your house of secrets and shared resources on January 29, you discover something you did not know before. Information about money becomes available to you. Something could come across your desk at work, or a link in the comment section pops up on your feed.

You curiously check to see what grabs your attention and discover information you wouldn't have learned otherwise. What is hidden from others is in plain view for you, giving you a chance to seize an opportunity that is fortunate, helpful, and lucky.

4. Virgo

Design: Your Tango

On January 29, Virgo, your ruling planet, Mercury, is in conjunction with Venus, the planet of money, in your sector of health and wellness. This sector encompasses everything you rule, including daily routines, fitness, small pets, self-care, and the practical aspects of daily life. Your luck is in finding that one new way to do the same thing more efficiently.

Mercury sparks innovation by showing you how to make what you do work even better. If money is time, you can find a way to shave wasted minutes from your day and give them to you to spend on other activities. Venus adds an element of beauty to this process. Organizing your life can be messy at first, but the outcome creates a seamless, chaos-free transition from stress to serenity.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.