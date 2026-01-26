3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After January 27, 2026

After January 27, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. The Waxing Gibbous Moon is about refinement and preparation. It shows us that our dreams are possible, but only if we commit to them.

In Taurus, this Moon favors stability and value. It's all about steadfastness, in thinking and in action, during this time. Taurus energy asks practical questions: Is this sustainable? Can we continue on this way? Is there any reward at the end? Is all of this worth our time?

For these astrological signs, Tuesday brings openings that feel right because, finally, they feel real. We're no longer in the mood for the same old thing. We want change, and we want it to lead to something stable and realistic.

1. Leo

For you, Leo, the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus has you focusing on your career and what you might want to add to it in the coming days. You love working, but you are starting to get tired of the same old routine. You want to add a little spice.

On this day, an opportunity arrives that you believe could be a very good thing. And it will be, Leo. Something feels different this time because this opportunity actually respects your time and talent. You're curious and eager.

Patience is key on January 27. If you stay consistent and resist the urge to make it all happen right this very second, then you start to create staying power. You have so much to look forward to, Leo. All good things come your way when you keep it cool.

2. Libra

This Moon inspires you to share some of your better ideas, Libra. It just so happens that during this time, people are eager to hear what's up. A door opens up and beckons you in. That's where the money is.

January 27 brings a chance to renegotiate terms and get what you want out of your job or profession. Right now, you feel respected and seen, which changes how you show up. You're ready, and so are they.

Trust your instincts and walk in with confidence. You're the one they want, Libra. Things feel equal, respectable, and worthy of your time and energy. It sounds like a good deal!

3. Pisces

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus brings you an opportunity through communication with a very important connection. Whatever you speak about has the potential of turning into gold, Pisces. Keep that in mind during this time.

On January 27, a small step takes you somewhere so meaningful that you are thrilled to pieces you had the nerve to stick with it. Nerve plays a role here, but so does patience. Stay the course, Pisces.

It's all about the follow-through. Just because it looks good, don't get lazy about it. You have so much to look forward to, but you must check in and follow up. Don't get forgotten. This could end up as one of your greatest moves. It's time to make it real!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.