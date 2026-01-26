4 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, January 27

Four zodiac signs are experiencing abundance and luck on January 27, 2026. Mars meets with Pluto on Tuesday, giving us an extra boost of energy.

Mars is driven and, in Aquarius, wants to detach and not worry about what other people think. The abundance and luck are for you, not for anyone else. Pluto is about change and transformation, and these astrological signs are ready to change. You might go through a few tough points and feel a few growth pains. It's not going to be easy, but nothing worthwhile comes without a cost.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you're experiencing abundance and luck on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Mars and Pluto activate your belief system, pushing you to expand your friendship circle. You open yourself to networking with people who typically aren't in your friend group.

The world is changing, and to keep up with the times and remain competitive, you realize you have to adapt.

You do so with ease and a willingness to learn. Being in a new situation positions you in a new environment, and you meet people you would never have met before. New interactions ultimately bring new opportunities, leading you to good fortune you would not have encountered otherwise.

2. Virgo

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, you experience abundance and luck in your wellness sector, Virgo. Wellness and luck go hand-in-hand. You can only be as abundant as you feel confident enough to handle.

Mars conjunct Pluto helps to remove insecurities that self-sabotage your future. You detach from unhealthy beliefs that prevent your growth. With confidence in hand, you take risks and make bold choices. When opportunities knock, instead of acting hesitantly, you go forward.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your love life is going to bloom on January 27, and it will bring you abundance and luck in romance. You feel like you're flirting with fate, and your life is about to transform. If you're single, you might meet a lot of new people. If you're in a relationship, you'll see potential for you and your partner to reach for the stars.

Tuesday is a big day for you. You experience a turning point in your relationship. Because Pluto is involved, you show up with all your energy, sparking incredible emotional wealth. The love flows, and you feel positive about what the future holds.

4. Pisces

Pisces, on Tuesday, January 27, you draw luck with abundance into your life involving money and personal value. You discover an opportunity to make money by showing the various ways you bring powerful value into the lives of others. Today is a time for service and for giving to others.

Giving is a form of receiving because it shows the universe you possess channels of abundance. You're not afraid that there's not enough time, energy or goodness in the world for you. There's plenty, and you plan to share all you have.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.