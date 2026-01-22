3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On January 23, 2026

Starting on January 23, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era when Sun conjunct Pluto brings us power, truth, and irreversible change.

Pluto does not negotiate. It strips away pretense, weak motivations, and outdated roles. The Sun illuminates exactly where that control went awry and shows us what we need to do to restore the balance. This transit exposes what has been going on beneath the surface and removes the option to stay neutral. Something must be faced directly, and we're doing it on Friday.

January 23 has these astrological signs taking back their power so that they can use it for personal transformation. We're not kidding ourselves anymore. We're on the move. We want this. We are entering a powerful new era.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Sun conjunct Pluto forces you to confront a truth about yourself, Leo. On January 23, you recognize where you have been phoning it in rather than expressing something real.The message is not to dim yourself, but to stop presenting an image that no longer fits. You are better than this, Leo, and you know it.

Someone around you responds differently once you drop the act, and that reaction tells you everything. Sun conjunct Pluto invites you to stand tall and believe in yourself. Trust that every word you say has meaning and that you are valid and worthy. Use this power, Leo. Use it and transform.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

For you, Capricorn, this Sun-Pluto alignment exposes a deep transformative shift having to do with control and responsibility. On January 23, you see clearly where self-denial has taken over. Right now, you're over it. Your transformation begins when you release a role that has defined you for too long.

Letting go feels risky, but continuing as you are feels even heavier. It's time to ride! The Sun's conjunction with Pluto pushes you to rebuild authority on your own terms. On Friday, you transform your style in ways you never thought were possible. There's no guilt or hesitation this time around. You are on your way to glory, Capricorn. You are entering a powerful new era of your life.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The transit of the Sun conjunct Pluto sparks a profound emotional change in you, Pisces. On January 23, you become very aware of how suggestible you've become. It's not necessarily what you want, and this knowledge inspires you to make a change. It's time to set some boundaries and set the tone with others. You want them to know that you're open, but not open enough to be manipulated. What belongs to you is yours, not theirs.

The transformation that occurs during this Sun-Pluto alignment is quiet but absolute. Once you stop caring so much about what others think of you, you open up a door to a powerful new era. You can both be yourself and have friends who respect you as you are, Pisces. It is possible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.