5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On New Year's Day 2026

It’s a Happy New Year indeed for the five zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes on New Year’s Day 2026. While New Year’s Day often comes with the feeling that you’re expected to become a new you overnight, Mercury entering Capricorn on January 1 makes this year feel different already.

Instead of a frantic rush toward fleeting resolutions, the planet of communication and thinking in practical and realistic Capricorn makes real, lasting change feel approachable. Instead of vague hope, it’s easy to lay the groundwork for a solid strategy, especially when it comes to things like money and personal stability.

While everyone benefits from this great start to the year, these astrological signs have the best horoscopes as they start 2026 with a genuine sense of relief.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, with Mercury joining Mars, Venus, and the Sun in your sign on New Year’s Day, your mind is as clear as ever. If you’ve spent the last few weeks of 2025 feeling burned out or unsure of what to do next, on January 1, everything suddenly makes perfect sense.

Today brings a realistic sense of hope that you haven’t felt in a while, Capricorn. This is one of the best days for you all year, and you’re not just wishing for things to get better, but you know deep in your bones that they are already starting to.

2. Virgo

Virgo, your mind thrives on order, and Mercury’s move into a fellow earth sign is just what you needed. It’s so easy for things to get off track during the holidays, and not being as productive was starting to get to you.

That’s what makes January 1 such a good day for you. With Mercury now in Capricorn, you can get back to business. It’s a perfectly grounded start to the year.

3. Taurus

Taurus, with Mercury in Capricorn, you can look at the big picture without feeling overwhelmed by it. If you’ve been feeling a bit lost lately, wondering if you’re on the right path, today you suddenly feel like you can take all the things on your plate right now and break them down into manageable, bite-sized pieces.

January 1 is a really good day for you because Mercury in Capricorn is a validating energy that makes you feel like it’s okay to move slowly as long as you’re moving in the right direction, and that mindset is going to help you sleep much better tonight.

4. Pisces

Pisces, while your zodiac sign is known for having its head in the clouds, your idealism can sometimes lead to its own special kind of burnout. But as Mercury enters Capricorn on January 1, you feel like you have two feet back on the ground and more in tune with everyone around you.

You have one of the best horoscopes today, Pisces, because being around friends on New Year’s Day immediately improves your mood. A huge weight is lifted off your shoulders on Thursday. It’s a validating start to the year.

5. Scorpio

Scorpio, Mercury entering Capricorn on January 1 makes you much more optimistic than you’ve felt in weeks. If you’ve been stuck in a loop of negative thinking or feeling like things just weren't going your way, that mindset changes today.

Mercury’s quick wit in your house of thought processing makes it much easier to look at your problems objectively and see solutions that were hidden by your emotions just a few days ago. It’s a grounded, realistic start to the year that makes you feel like you’ve finally back in control of your life.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.