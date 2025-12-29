Life Gets Easier For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of December 29 - January 4

Life gets easier for three zodiac signs after the week of December 29, 2025 to January 4, 2026. Mercury squares Saturn on December 29, which starts the week with a slightly negative influence that can inhibit communication. It is often associated with a heavy workload, pessimistic viewpoints, and is unfavorable for presenting ideas to people in positions of authority. It can represent a lack of mental inspiration and worry.

However, things start taking a turn for the better as we enter the new year. On January 1, Mercury enters Capricorn, where it will remain until January 20. Mercury in Capricorn brings us down to earth in terms of our thinking, speaking, and all communication. Now, we can take the ideas and plans we came up with over the past three weeks while Mercury was in Sagittarius and turn them into reality while it transits Capricorn. While Mercury in Capricorn may not be the most exciting energy, it enables us to turn the ideas and plans we have into practical reality.

The first Full Moon of 2026 rises in Cancer on January 3. Since this Moon opposes Venus, Mars, and the Sun, we can expect to experience or potentially see or be a part of over-emotional reactions, conflict, anger, and relationship issues and concerns over finances. Ultimately, as the moon moves on, it conjuncts Jupiter, which represents kindness, forgiveness, and generosity.

While these astrological signs may experience a difficult week at first, Jupiter comes to the rescue and life gets easier after this week.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you may face problems this week dealing with finances, bills, and unclear thinking or communication. Mercury in your eighth house square both Saturn and Neptune often makes financial situations catch up with reality, and may cause financial confusion with a partner if you have joint finances with someone else. Otherwise, watch your communication with others and theirs toward you.

Financial difficulties this week may be related to rising expenses or unexpended expenditures, especially relating to the holidays. Should this be the case, all you can do is try to get to the bottom of the problem. If it is something unexpected or related to overspending, simply cut back where you can until you catch up again. It is far better to deal with this now as opposed to letting it linger longer into the New Year as the debt will only increase. With your natural abilities where finances are concerned, this won't turn into a big problem.

Mercury’s square to Neptune on Thursday may cause a communication mishap. It could also relate to overindulging as well, so pay attention so you don’t pay a big price to the piper the next day. Otherwise, any communication matters will start to straighten out once Mercury enters sensible Capricorn later in the day and communication becomes much clearer and life gets easier for you.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week you may be dwelling on the past and potentially reliving some old fears, old behaviors, or old conditioning. It is time to let these thoughts, reactions, and ways of living life go if they are continuing to make you unhappy. Doing so will contribute to a much brighter future.

Mercury’s square to Saturn may create some negative feelings within you this week, or you may resort to past negative thinking. The Full Moon on January 3, however, falls in your eighth house of change and transformation, providing you with an opportunity to truly release any ongoing mindset that has held you back. Of course, since it is the eighth house, you may release other things, such as negative personal situations and even toxic relationships, which makes life feel a lot easier after this week.

The best thing you can do throughout this week is think, reflect, and try and get to the core of any issues that plague you rather than just simply reacting to what is going on. Some things we can change, and others we cannot, such as the past. We can, however, accept certain situations as they are to minimize their impact on us personally as much as possible and look forward — this is your week for doing just this.

Be mindful in terms of communication this week, because certain things may be misconstrued. Focus on building a more positive future for yourself, which is the best possible outcome!

3. Pisces

Pisces, expect the week to bring up certain issues or themes around career and reputation or how others see you, especially when it comes to your work. It can also bring up certain dissatisfaction about your career, which could be temporary or a longer-term problem.

Try not to react to anything that happens this week without thinking it through first. Saturn has been in your sign for a long time now, and it hasn’t been the easiest energy. This is getting ready to change in a big way, however, and life gets easier very soon.

This is the perfect week to take a hard look at your current career, including what you have achieved, what you haven’t yet, and what works well for you. Don’t rush into changes, but meditate on what needs to change or where you really want to be. Your career isn't on a make-it-or-break-it trajectory this week, but it is the perfect time for planning what and how you really want to achieve in the New Year.

Over the next six weeks, both Saturn and Neptune leave your sign for good, which will bring about a great deal of clarity you haven’t had in a while. As both planets enter the sign of Aries, we will be more focused on the new and putting our personal ideals and dreams into action. Relax, enjoy the rest of the holiday season, and know the planets will be on your side in 2026. Life gets a lot easier from here, Pisces.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.