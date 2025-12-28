3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, From December 29 - January 4

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and love all week from December 29, 2025 to January 4, 2026. There are many opportunities to win someone's heart this week and find what you're looking for emotionally by being patient and kind. Timing is everything when it comes to romance. You'll experience emotional clarity because when a conversation goes well, your heart knows it's right.

When it comes to your family, tension eases this week, and it's much easier to talk through problems to restore peace. Friends show up for you, and partners feel safe and steady. The three days of the week with the strongest love and luck are December 31, January 1, and January 4, and these three animal signs benefit the most.

1. Dog

Dog, luck and love peak this week, and you'll notice it by how you're more magnetic than usual and people want to spend time with you. Your best day for luck and love is Wednesday, December 31 when your emotional sensitivity grows, which emboldens your intimate conversations. Friendships flourish, and love feels natural this week. You find emotional support from your friends and family. Relationships that are wounded undergo repair.

Your most romantic color this week is blue-gray, which enhances your charm. The Feng Shui practice that boosts your attraction is to place a soft light near your entryway to invite warmth and welcome loving energy into your home.

2. Pig

This week supports love that feels safe to you, Pig, whether that's romance, family, or friendships that truly show up for you. Your luck arrives through simple boundaries that strengthen the connection. You'll protect your heart and evaluate your emotional needs and standards all week.

Your best day is Thursday, January 1, a Close Day. When you wear soft pink, it enhances your charm and fosters emotional peace. Your most compatible sign this week is the Goat, because they understand your sensitive heart without you needing to explain yourself. The Feng Shui practice that can boost your romantic energy is to place two pillows evenly on your bed and clear clutter off your nightstand. This act creates a two-person energy and invites harmony.

3. Tiger

You are confident and mentally clear this week when it comes to romance, Tiger. You're less willing to settle for less than you desire, and when you receive mixed signals, you know to distance yourself from that energy and wait for something more genuine. Tiger, you're in a powerful emotional position this week. When you respect your emotional truth, love flows freely. You experience healing energy in your family and within a strained friendship.

Your best day for luck and love is Sunday, January 4. Wearing deep copper boosts your confidence and increases your attractiveness. Your most compatible sign is the Horse, because they energize your spirit. You feel excited about love again. A Feng Shui practice that helps you with your love life is to place a small bowl of fresh water with a pinch of salt near a window. Replace it the next day to clear stagnant emotional energy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.