4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On December 25, 2025

On December 25, 2025, four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck after the Moon enters Pisces. On Thursday, the Moon in a water sign sets a gentle tone throughout the day. Pisces energy heightens your intuition and provides a conduit through which your ideas flow quickly from the spiritual into the material realm.

Thursday is perfect for manifesting what you want. Luck shows up in tangible ways. There's time to be still in your thoughts and visualize the future you wish to have. It's easier to quiet your mind now. Small moments spent with others fuel kindness, which opens the right doors for you.

1. Pisces

Pisces, when the Moon enters your sign on December 25, things naturally line up for you. You desire to self-improve and see clearly how your efforts significantly improve your life once your actions produce results. You are in tune with yourself when the Moon is in your sign. Self-awareness helps you to know which situations unfold smoothly for you.

Abundance shows through being seen and appreciated for who you are. You notice that support arrives for you without you really having to ask. People respond well to your requests, and ask feeling calm. Thursday feels affirming. You are trusted, so the opportunities you need appear naturally.

2. Virgo

You experience abundance and luck through cooperation and shared understanding. On Thursday, you don't have to manage everything by yourself. The Pisces Moon highlights meaningful connections, and when you engage with like-minded people, your relationships feel supportive and well-timed.

Even short-lived social connections create positive memories rich with meaning. Virgo, you learn from your romantic and platonic partnerships, and all show signs of growth. On December 25, you feel lucky. You end the day feeling confident and appreciated. You no longer feel alone.

3. Gemini

Gemini, you focus your time and attention on your public life. The Pisces Moon reveals how your long-term direction impacts the way others view you. You take initiative and decide to work on how you view yourself.

You study and practice the art of self-validation, reclaiming your power from social situations. You return your attention to where it belongs: yourself. You work on projects that you find worthy of your time, and aim for self-fulfillment.

Abundance shows up for you on Thursday. Through reassurance, you discover that you are on the right track. If others acknowledge you, you're fine. If they don't, that's OK with you, too. What makes December 25 rewarding for you isn't what you receive from others, but who you are.

4. Sagittarius

Luck and abundance show up through your feelings. The Moon entering Pisces is a notable lunar shift that helps you to feel grounded and secure in your life. You experience a sense of emotional security and comfort, putting you in the right frame of mind to accomplish your goals.

You experience inner confidence and make changes to your living situation. You organize and fix what is broken, and finalize something that makes your daily life functional. Having order gives you a sense of control over your life. You are creating stability, and it makes you feel like you've found luck.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.