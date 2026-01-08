3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After January 9, 2026

After January 9, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. The Moon aligning with Pluto is a great conversation starter, as it centers on thoughts and realizations that are tied to direction and purpose.

This transit has us feeling as though certain things in our lives are fated. For these astrological signs, Friday helps us reframe certain situations that we've been struggling with. We get the knowledge we need at just the moment we need it.

Advertisement

In order to receive this knowledge, though, we must stay open. The Moon and Pluto work together to reveal what matters most and what path deserves our attention next. We know it, and we own it.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

In a recent situation, Leo, you've wondered whether you were in the right or not. On this day, January 9, you get your confirmation.

This means that during this transit, when the Moon aligns with Pluto, you receive feedback regarding whatever it was that happened. This new information lets you know that you played a very important role in the change that is about to take place.

Your take on the matter is what is about to change everything, Leo. This isn't just a confirmation for you, but it affects others as well. It puts you in the position of being someone whose opinion is worth listening to. You shared your insight, and now, you've won respect and have a lot to look forward to because of it.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

For you, Scorpio, this transit uncovers hidden motivations. On January 9, you receive some deep insight into something that has been troubling you lately. With the Moon and Pluto at the helm, what you discover is very helpful. Pluto is your ruling planet, after all.

Wisdom surfaces for you on Friday. This ends up being your big moment when it comes to change and how you're going to conduct yourself from now on.

Advertisement

The insight you receive shifts your emotional stance significantly. You no longer feel pulled in two directions. Knowing the reasons why certain things unfolded the way they did gives you a feeling of control. You feel confident again. This is working. You have a lot to look forward to now.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon aligning with Pluto inspires and activates your future vision, Aquarius. On January 9, a thought or a long mulled-over idea starts to make sense. You can see the bigger picture now.

This insight may arrive through technology or a conversation with a friend. But whatever you figure out, you realize it's tied to something bigger. And you want more.

The universe is pointing you toward your purpose, and while you've spent a lifetime trying to nail that one down, this day seems to set you on a path that feels right. Once this clicks, you stop questioning your instincts and start trusting your timing. With Pluto on your side, you have a lot to look forward to.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.