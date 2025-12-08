4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck Starting On December 9, 2025

Four zodiac signs start attracting lasting abundance and luck on December 9, 2025 as Mars, the planet of motivation, squares Saturn, the ruler of time. When these two powerful yet complex planets bump heads on Tuesday, they spark a fierce debate about what matters most and how to acquire it.

Mars square Saturn involves determining what is worth spending time on and what is not. It's a day to think about what you need when allocating your time and energy to tasks, and what is truly worth using them on. Saturn is stringent when it comes to energy and time, and Mars can squander it.

You're held accountable on Tuesday, and at first, you may not like the personal boundaries set in place. Yet, there is freedom within guardrails. Starting on December 9, these astrological signs find abundance and luck when working in parameters geared for success.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you're ready to pursue your wants with precision, and Saturn helps you to own your time at a high level on Tuesday. You're done wasting time, so you reclaim your autonomy by doing something you avoided; no excuses allowed. You commit to a schedule that supports the expression of your ambition, and you don't add anything to your agenda that distracts you from it.

On December 9, you realize that consistency is key. The more focused you are on a moment-by-moment basis, the more abundance and luck grow. Your mindshift has changed. Speed isn't the object, and doing more isn't either. Strategic and lasting abundance is what you're after, and you get it. Mars may want adventure, but you've learned that the best journey you can take right now is one that honors the goals you set for yourself.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Strategic discipline earns you abundance and luck on Tuesday, Capricorn. You see how, when you are totally and utterly dedicated to what you want, it's much easier to fulfill that promise to yourself. Discipline is second nature to you, so when everything falls into place, you feel affirmed and seen. You have the know-how to build and set up systems. You manage your resources effectively.

You may have to confront a problem related to responsibilities to keep the door to luck open on December 9. However, when you decide not to hold back and assert boundaries that protect your time, energy and heart, others notice and support you (or move out of the way). Your strength grows stronger, and the next thing you know, abundance and luck manifest in all the right ways.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you're moving toward financial clarity, and Mars square Saturn helps you fine-tune long-term planning on Tuesday. You earn abundance and luck on a monetary level, which gives you a strong sense of purpose and hope. You'll move beyond craving the good life. You want abundance and luck that satisfy your need for safety and security. You'll make a decision that changes your financial perspective and actions, and it won't feel hard.

On December 9, you'll work on your budget and commit to a savings plan. You may have to cut back on habits you have called important pleasures, but find value in the simplicity of doing them at home for less expense. Knowing what to do helps you to put your life back together. Having a sense of control over your choices gives you peace. Luck and abundance are coming your way because you're actively creating them, and it feels good.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you attract abundance and luck because your career sector lights up on Tuesday. You don't want to mute your ambitious energy; instead, you'd rather express it openly and freely. You know that you have power within you; the only thing you need is an opportunity to express it without fear.

On December 9, you're able to do that because Saturn strengthens your resilience. You efficiently act in responsible ways. You do so with grace, and it breeds trust. You earn respect from others, and it helps you to gain what you need in life: abundance, luck and joy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.