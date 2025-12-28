Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 29, 2025

On December 29, 2025, much-deserved success arrives for three zodiac signs. The Taurus Moon reinforces consistency and helps to strengthen our long-term intentions. It highlights which plans deserve our attention and the ones to reconsider working on.

This lunar transit turns our scattered efforts into something visible, obvious, and realistic. This is when we get to see that putting in an effort is always worthwhile. For these astrological signs, Monday ushers in a new kind of confidence born of determination. We didn't get here by sitting it out or playing it safe. In fact, we showed up, and now the universe is showing up for us. This is progress. This is the wave of the future.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Something special is starting to take shape on Monday, and it inspires you to go with it. It also makes you feel like you might be on the verge of excellence. It's that good, Aries, and excellence is exactly what you want.

December 29 brings you the Taurus Moon, which stabilizes your focus and has you seeing very clearly into the future. You have no desire to sit this one out, Aries. In fact, you're the first in line for significant progress. You want this, so you will make it so.

This is when you see the difference between trying and doing. It's like that old quote by Yoda: "Do or do not. There is no try." On this day, you are ready to do, Aries.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

On Monday, something that has been stalled for weeks finally begins to loosen its grip. The Taurus Moon puts you in the right mindset for serious decision-making, and you are on it, Libra.

Enough overthinking and analyzing every last detail. You know what you're doing, so there's no reason to hold back, Libra. The universe has lined up its best helpers to get you where you need to be.

On December 29, you’re less distracted by doubts and more focused on what’s realistic and worthwhile. You feel something click into place, and it only serves to further your cause. Expect success on this day. You made it!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You’ve been in problem-solving mode, Aquarius, but the solutions have kept evading you, which has been super frustrating. When the Moon enters Taurus, revelations take place, and you finally realize that you need not search any further. You've received your guidance and found your answer.

On December 29, you totally get what you have to do, Aquarius. You also realize that if you are dead serious about making significant progress, then you had better stay the course.

This is how you check your laziness, Aquarius. You are so close you can almost taste it, and this pushes you to keep on keeping on. Don't stop now. Take this all the way to the end, as that is where the success is. Good for you, keep going! You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.