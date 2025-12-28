4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Big Sign From The Universe On December 29, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive a big sign from the universe on December 29, 2025 through the Taurus Moon, which helps us understand the value of listening to our own instincts. It shows which routines are good for us, and which have seen their expiration date. This transit has us looking at ourselves realistically just in time for the new year.

Monday is about stagnation and how to get past it. The universe is sending us a reminder that life is for living, so we must get out there and do so. Four zodiac signs pick up on this and take it seriously. Bring on the party. It's time to show up.

1. Taurus

Something in your daily life calls attention to itself on Monday, Taurus, and it's mighty hard to ignore. But, then again, you've been asking for a sign from the universe, so when one shows up on December 29, you take it into consideration.

The Taurus Moon helps you see what’s out of sync in your life without making you feel overwhelmed by the knowledge. OK, so there are things that need to change. You get to it, and you won't procrastinate. If you feel as if the universe is nudging you into position, then go with it. You asked for this sign, Taurus, and it's telling you to finish your business by the end of the year. Sounds logical.

2. Cancer

On Monday, you receive messages through instinct first and logic second, Cancer. Under the Taurus Moon, you become more focused on the stuff you can actually do, instead of spending too much time in fantasy land. The universe is sending you a big sign that right now, you've got work to do.

This is when you take a good, long look at yourself and come to terms with the idea that there are still things you need to tend to. Ignoring them isn't the way to make them go away. December 29 is all about you taking responsibility for your checklist of things to do and just doing them. Why put it off, Cancer? Just do it, and then it will be done and off your plate. Free up your time by straightening up your schedule.

3. Libra

A big sign from the universe arrives through a moment of contemplation on Monday, Libra. This is something you have had on your mind for a while now. You've been searching for a way to end the year on a high note, and the universe finally has answers for you. During the Taurus Moon on December 29, you see that it's not so much about sitting there, wondering, and overthinking things. It's more about making up your mind and just getting out there and doing it.

So, the Taurus Moon is here to show you that the answer is right in front of your face. It's within your grasp to make sense of it all. If you've been slacking, then pick up the pace. Action is required at this time. Tend to that, and you'll see success.

4. Aquarius

This is pretty much a logic-based transit when it comes to you, Aquarius. You find that on December 29, two plus two really does equal four. OK, so what's the joke here? Well, it's no joke, but it's the universe's way of telling you that if you do this and this, you'll get that, predictably.

During the Taurus Moon, your best bet is to follow through on something you've been wanting to create or be a part of. These things can slip through your fingers, so don't let them. Time is of the essence, and while it's nice to think we live forever, we don't. And certainly not as the people we are right now. So, go out there and make your dreams come true, or at least start the motion.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.