A Long Struggle Finally Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 28, 2025

On December 28, 2025, a long struggle finally ends for three zodiac signs. Moon trine Mercury helps us understand the emotional reasons behind our choices and identify any old hurts that might influence such decisions. This transit inspires new and inventive solutions that actually work in daily life.

This day has three zodiac signs feeling totally stoked for the new year to come. The ideas are not only brilliant, but they are plentiful. It's all about expanding our minds so that we can see it all as possible.

We may not be immediately getting to work on these new ideas, but we're building on them and letting our imaginations run wild. We feel positive and charged up. Let the sun shine in!

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Moon trine Mercury reveals the real reason why you’ve been hesitating to have a certain conversation with a certain someone. December 28 brings a flash of insight that lets you know exactly what to do to help things move along.

All you want right now is peace, and in order to get it, you need to talk something out with the person who holds the answers. This is a time to shove pride aside so that you can get things done.

Follow the idea that feels a little too bold, and don't worry about the consequences. This is how you turn a small idea into a gigantic success. Trust your gut and know that you are being heard. It's all success from here on out.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

An old frustration has been clogging your creative flow, and you are just about ready to get over it. Moon trine Mercury helps you understand why it’s been so hard to get past a certain block. Once you see the light, you can't unsee it.

This is when you start to drum up some of your best ideas, because you've finally freed yourself from being stuck. Something from the past pops back into mind, not to haunt you, but to show you how far you’ve come.

Trust the idea that pulls you toward freedom rather than routine on December 28. If it lightens your spirit even slightly, then it’s the right direction. This is the kind of insight that steers your path in a healthier direction. You've got this, Leo.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This transit brings up something you’ve been trying to solve on your own, and it may be time to bring in helpers. Moon trine Mercury shows you a new way to handle an old problem, and bingo! It's solved.

Maybe that's what this transit is really all about: finding a new way in, so that you can start anew with a fresh perspective. Ask for help if you need it. You need to unclog your mind so that your brilliance can shine forth.

This is a done deal on December 28, because you basically declare war on your own stagnation. This leads to much activity and creativity. New ideas seem to come out of nowhere, inspiring you all along. It's going to be a great new year.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.