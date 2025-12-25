3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On December 26, 2025

On December 26, 2025, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. This day shows us that certain detrimental patterns in our lives are ready to be released. It encourages compassionate self-reflection, new understanding, and optimism. We can go easier on ourselves during this season.

For three zodiac signs, this is the perfect time to try again, get it right, or simply understand that nothing is lost. We may have gotten ourselves into a deep funk, but so what? Such is life. We deal with the funk, and we move on.

December 26 has us reevaluating what we thought was a total mess-up. It looks like things aren't nearly as bad as we made them out to be in our heads. Not only that, but there's hope on the horizon, and we choose to go with it. Nothing is going to stop us now!

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Friday's astrological energy highlights an area of your life where you’ve been feeling uncertain or unresolved. December 26 points something out to you, Gemini, and helps you finally understand what's prevented you from getting to the truth.

If you've been standing in your own way, so much opens up for you on this day that there will be no room for confusion or misunderstanding. You're on the right track now, Gemini, and you're heading towards a bright future.

While you tend to be skeptical, you have absolutely no room in your heart for cynicism on this day. Hope springs eternal, and you are the first in line to spread the word. Things are working out, and they will continue to go this way for a long, long time.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Right now, you're working on the ability to open your heart fully, without defense and without fear. We all know that's a tall order, as it's very hard to be vulnerable, but on December 26, you feel ready to take that chance.

You've come to know that you're stronger than you thought, Cancer. Just because you've felt pain doesn't mean you're stuck in a nonstop cycle of karmic sadness. Heck no!

On this day, you own your old pains, Cancer. You put them in a box, hide them high on a mental shelf, and shut that door. It's time to bring hope back into your life, because hope really is the light that banishes all heartache.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Your new era begins with a renewed sense of inner knowing. Where you're concerned, Leo, this day is all about feeling good about who you are and how hard you've worked to get here.

The days of pressure are over, and why? Because you've seen the light, so to speak. In other words, you've found a way to let hope do the work. Believing in a hopeful future is half the trick. Sometimes it really is all in the mind.

That's a good thing, Leo! Why? Because you are starting to realize that feeling down in the dumps is controllable. You can get yourself out of that dumpy feeling any time you want if you stick with self-belief. Easy peasy, done deal. Hope does its magic once again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.